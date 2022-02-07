Local View: Change within the Catholic Church

The Catholic Church is in the midst of a crisis of credibility. The corruption that has been exposed over the past 20 years has taken a massive toll on the Church’s standing in society.

Sadly, the church – including the Lincoln diocese – has not yet taken the actions necessary to stem the tide and attempt to restore its standing. Without credibility and a reputation for goodness, the Catholic Church cannot fulfill its mission to bring people to God. In the midst of this crisis, Pope Francis has called a synod to gather viewpoints from around the globe. This is my response to Pope Francis’s call.

Church corruption has hit me close to home. Priests have been put on leave or disappeared without explanation from each of the five parishes I have belonged to since childhood.

One of my wife’s childhood priests, whom she served under, disappeared in the middle of the night without explanation. Almost 20 years later, Attorney General Doug Peterson revealed that the church knew he was a credibly accused child abuser prior to letting my wife and her childhood classmates serve under him.

I attended Lincoln Catholic schools from kindergarten through high school. I was lucky, but not all of my friends and classmates were as lucky as I.

Is the church corrupt because a priest or multiple priests abused kids? No. It is corrupt because the current institution allowed these individuals to abuse child after child after child. The institution placed itself and its leadership above the children and the God it claims to serve.

The structure of the church must change. The monarchical organizational structure of the modern Catholic Church breeds corruption. Bishops are de facto dictators of their dioceses, and they are also the kingmakers.

A requirement for promotion includes protecting the church from scandal, even at the expense of children and vulnerable adults. Based on information in the attorney general’s report, Thomas Olmsted was assigned to Cathedral of the Risen Christ, serving under one child abuser and alongside another. Robert Vasa after him also served under one abuser and alongside another. Olmsted was promoted and is now the Bishop of Phoenix. Vasa is now the Bishop of Santa Rosa.

Pure coincidence? Looking outside the Lincoln diocese, one can find a large number of similar situations; it seems incredibly unlikely that these patterns of promotion are coincidental. Looking at the global church, one sees a corrupt system that has been exported across the globe. Poland, Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, India, Chile. You name the country, and the same pattern appears.

The church structure must be opened up, and power must be distributed across a larger number of individuals. Bishops cannot be kings of their dioceses. There must be controls, including checks on any one individual’s power.

There must be negative consequences for horrendous decision-making, rather than promotions and protections. Bishop Robert Finn was convicted of covering up sexual abuse by a secular court. After that, he was moved to our Lincoln diocese and traveled around confirming the children of our diocese. A criminal convicted of betraying and endangering children was allowed to confirm them and keep his title of Bishop. That is not justice.

Members of the organization must be incentivized to choose truth and goodness, rather than coverup and deceit. There are many different organizational structures that would accomplish this, but the monarchical structure – which fell out of vogue in secular culture long ago for good reason – is a guarantee of corruption.

Change is possible. The German bishops have been at the forefront of proposing similar ideas. It is vital that we have this discussion as a church. The church of today resembles the Pharisees, who were condemned by Jesus in the Gospels.

Can you imagine Jesus calling church leaders “Your Excellency?” Or dressing in exquisite robes, wearing crowns and sitting on thrones in opulent buildings? Can you imagine Him crafting detailed rules with fine print that allows them to be manipulated when convenient?

No. We need humility. It is up to church leadership to decide whether they have the humility to guide the church back to Christ’s mission. There is no hiding anymore. The advent of instant communication through the internet has cast a light on the corruption and hit the Catholic Church with the same force that the printing press did 500 years ago. This synod is the chance to show people that the church is worth saving, and that change is possible.

Kyle O'Donnell lives in Lincoln and was in the Pius X Class of 2005.

