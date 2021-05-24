Local View: Change. It's what's for dinner.

The recently introduced policy plan called “America the Beautiful” focuses on mitigating climate change and protecting our land and water. In short, its purpose is to protect our ecosystem for future generations. It is important for us to be discerning in how we interpret the purpose of the proposals in this plan.

Climate scientists have been fundamentally accurate in outlining the effects on our ecosystems of increasing CO2 and other greenhouse gasses. Our planet is warming, and if we are to mitigate the direst consequences, it is clear that all of us must change the way we think, act and live. Therefore, these public policy proposals deserve serious consideration.

My perspective on these proposals comes from working on the land for 40-plus years, farming and raising livestock. Over those years, I came to the realization that the unintended consequences of "cheap food" policies include an industrialized model of farming that damages our land and water quality and contributes to the degradation of our climate.

The reliance on a corn and soybean monoculture that primarily feeds livestock -- not people -- needs to change. Monoculture farming leads to soil degradation in spite of minimum tillage. Every fall, farmers need to fill ditches where soil has eroded from corn and soybean fields after heavy rains.