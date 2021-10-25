Local View: Chance to bridge the gap

Nebraska currently has 15,348 bridges, including 1,302 classified as “structurally deficient.” These bridges are paramount to our farmers, allowing them to remain competitive and supply their products on the open market. Thankfully, the infrastructure package provides Nebraska — directly — with $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs and allows for additional bids within the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for our “economically significant bridges.” We know that most of these bridges are economically significant to many people — whether rural, urban or suburban.

Perhaps most importantly, Nebraska could receive more than $2 billion in federal-aid highway apportioned programs, upgrading and repairing nearly 1,125 miles of highway currently in poor condition. These roads and highways are the lifeline of our rural economy and will save consumers almost $461 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

This may not seem like much, but over time, it adds up. What would you buy with an extra $461? Every penny counts in this economy, especially with the pandemic still making life hard for our families and small businesses. It’s especially tough in our rural enclaves.