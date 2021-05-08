Local View: Challenging times, bright futures

The past two days, Nebraska’s flagship, land-grant university did something we haven’t been able to do since 2019 — we celebrated our graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies. Saturday our undergraduate ceremony, together with our graduate ceremonies conferring more than 3,500 degrees, was the first ever to be held in Memorial Stadium.
Our first in-person commencement events in 18 months are the most recent examples of how the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has responded to the tremendous challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic: We never stopped the work of innovating for our students, our state and the people of Nebraska. Our momentum didn’t let up – it has only continued to build.
Supporting the work of Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Legislature, we, along with our colleagues at UNK, UNO and UNMC launched the new Nebraska Career Scholarship program that awards scholarships of at least $8,000 per year to incoming undergraduate students interested in working where Nebraska needs them most. Our Nebraska Career Scholarships program further enables us to strengthen Nebraska communities, while transforming lives and learning.
We bucked national trends of double-digit declining enrollments. We saw more Nebraskans, more students from across the U.S., more first-generation students and a record number of underrepresented minority students matriculate at UNL in 2020-21.
We completed fall and spring semesters that led the Big Ten Conference in in-person educational opportunities, while working in concert with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and maintaining our focus on keeping our campus and broader community safe.
Our faculty stepped forward to ensure that our students would not lose ground on their path toward graduation. We created an opportunity for two three-week sessions in December and January, and nearly 4,000 students took more than 10,000 credit hours of coursework. These sessions were so successful we will now incorporate one two-week January session in our future academic calendars.
We never “shut down” our world-leading research and creative activity, continuing to engage and support the people of Nebraska during this pandemic and achieving a new record for annual research expenditures. In addition, the NU system ranked 65th in the world for U.S. patents this past year. Of the 44 patents granted last year, UNL researchers were listed on 35 of them – which would have ranked UNL in the top 100 nationally on its own.
When Nebraska schools, businesses and hospitals and the USDA needed us most, we answered the call, creating and distributing more than 200,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 21,000 face shields and thousands of PPE gowns.
Nebraska Extension continued its focus on supporting our statewide campus and, particularly youth activities and outreach that didn’t miss a beat during the calving, planting, county and state fair and harvest seasons.
Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have demonstrated phenomenal focus and determination. In April, Kate Smith captured Nebraska's first-ever Big Ten women's golf individual title, Husker men’s gymnastics finished fourth at the NCAA Championship Finals and our bowling team won its sixth NCAA national title. Just as impressive, our latest annual NCAA graduation rate of 94% was record setting and second to only Northwestern in terms of academic success at the top of the Big Ten Conference.
As a university, we are coming through this crucible-like time more united in purpose and mission, and the creative ingenuity unleashed these past several months will continue to empower us to scale to greater heights. Our passion and dedication have only been reinforced, driven by the critical and foundational role that higher education plays in achieving a better future.
Which brings me back to the collective future embodied by our May 2021 graduates, who have endured challenges to learning and engagement unseen on our campus for a century. Earning a degree is a major accomplishment, perhaps never more so than in the time of a pandemic. Attaining a college education provides numerous lifelong benefits, and I could not be more proud of each and every one of our graduates for the grit and determination they’ve shown.
Yesterday in Memorial Stadium, legendary Husker coach, former congressman and athletic director Tom Osborne encouraged our graduates, as they embark on the next phase of their journeys in life, to begin with the end in mind. With that great advice and all the momentum of our university behind them, I am confident they will be able to reach wherever they hope to go and leave their mark on our world.