Local View: Challenging times, bright futures

Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have demonstrated phenomenal focus and determination. In April, Kate Smith captured Nebraska's first-ever Big Ten women's golf individual title, Husker men’s gymnastics finished fourth at the NCAA Championship Finals and our bowling team won its sixth NCAA national title. Just as impressive, our latest annual NCAA graduation rate of 94% was record setting and second to only Northwestern in terms of academic success at the top of the Big Ten Conference.

As a university, we are coming through this crucible-like time more united in purpose and mission, and the creative ingenuity unleashed these past several months will continue to empower us to scale to greater heights. Our passion and dedication have only been reinforced, driven by the critical and foundational role that higher education plays in achieving a better future.

Which brings me back to the collective future embodied by our May 2021 graduates, who have endured challenges to learning and engagement unseen on our campus for a century. Earning a degree is a major accomplishment, perhaps never more so than in the time of a pandemic. Attaining a college education provides numerous lifelong benefits, and I could not be more proud of each and every one of our graduates for the grit and determination they’ve shown.