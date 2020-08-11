Local View: Center is an investment

A place where urban and rural come together. A place with a rich history and a promising future. A place that’s unique not just in the Midwest, but across the entire country. The Lancaster Event Center fairground is these and so much more, and it needs our help.
I’ve snacked on popcorn walking through exhibits, eaten a corn dog at the county fair and enjoyed fancy dinners at fundraising events at the LEC.
Whether it’s exhibiting 4-H displays at the Super Fair, hosting a live drive-in Garth Brooks online concert or a sit-down dinner for 200, the Event Center has the incredible capability to bring together activities and events that appeal to virtually anyone and everyone.
Just like the arena that has the flexibility to host a high school graduation, a college basketball game and a major concert for thousands of fans, our Lancaster Event Center can meet just about any need we can throw at it.
County fairs date back to the earliest history of our state, and for more than 100 years, the Lancaster County Fair was conducted at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds. We can pat ourselves on the back for getting double duty from the State Fairgrounds all those years. However, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the Lancaster County Ag Society, the people who run our fair, took a bold step some 20 years ago and set the stage for the future.
What’s even more impressive is that they did all of this with very little tax support. Lancaster County has benefited from years of minimal support for our fair. And now we have an Event Center that is the perfect place for the National High School Finals Rodeo, a very nice sit-down dinner or a hastily put together video concert with the audience watching video screens and listening on their car radios. What else is out there that we haven’t even thought of yet?
Nearly every one of Nebraska’s 93 counties has a county fair. You could say the same for Iowa, Kansas, the Dakotas, Wyoming and Colorado. For that matter, nearly every one of the 3,100 counties in the United States has a county fair.
However, when you do an analysis of the availability of diverse, flexible and inventive facilities across the country that match up with the Lancaster Event Center, the list is surprisingly short. That, coupled with our location smack dab in the middle of the country, puts us is a unique position to attract an ever-growing number of regional and national events.
Our LEC was preparing to host the National High School Finals Rodeo, a motor coach international convention and so much more this summer when the Lancaster County Health Department raised concerns because of the COVID quarantine and health care capacity.
That left the center with some financial challenges brought on as they expanded and improved their facilities. We each need to step up and help bridge the gap until that rodeo comes to town next year and in 2026 and 2027.
We need to step up and help the LEC remain a bright star with the flexibility to handle hundreds of events each year. We need to step up and help the LEC continue to reach out and attract national events that bring thousands of visitors to our state, county and community.
Join me in contacting your representative on the County Board, the Lincoln City Council and others, urging them to help the Lancaster County Ag Society pay for the short-term interest on the facility improvements at the Lancaster Event Center that will pay dividends for years to come.
Randy Bretz is currently with Leadership Lincoln, Rotary 14 and Nebraska Wesleyan. He is retired from Nelnet and a former TEDxLincoln curator. In 2019 he served on the Lancaster Event Center Ad Hoc Committee that looked at recommendations for the fairgrounds.
