Local View: Center is an investment

What’s even more impressive is that they did all of this with very little tax support. Lancaster County has benefited from years of minimal support for our fair. And now we have an Event Center that is the perfect place for the National High School Finals Rodeo, a very nice sit-down dinner or a hastily put together video concert with the audience watching video screens and listening on their car radios. What else is out there that we haven’t even thought of yet?

Nearly every one of Nebraska’s 93 counties has a county fair. You could say the same for Iowa, Kansas, the Dakotas, Wyoming and Colorado. For that matter, nearly every one of the 3,100 counties in the United States has a county fair.

However, when you do an analysis of the availability of diverse, flexible and inventive facilities across the country that match up with the Lancaster Event Center, the list is surprisingly short. That, coupled with our location smack dab in the middle of the country, puts us is a unique position to attract an ever-growing number of regional and national events.

Our LEC was preparing to host the National High School Finals Rodeo, a motor coach international convention and so much more this summer when the Lancaster County Health Department raised concerns because of the COVID quarantine and health care capacity.