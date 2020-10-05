Local View: Celebrating public power

Sustainable energy remains at the forefront of our planning. Over the last 10 years, LES has increased renewable energy production from an equivalent of 10% of retail sales in 2010 to an equivalent of 46% last year and, further, has also reduced CO2 emissions by 42% since 2010.

LES continues to explore ways to build on its environmental initiatives while recognizing that a cleaner energy future will require continued advancements in technology to maintain reliable service and affordable rates.

The phrase “local people serving local people” is used a lot in public power. It is a mantra that demonstrates the essence of public power and LES. LES employees and board members care deeply about Lincoln and the surrounding communities. We are driven to help power a stronger Lincoln and strive to foster an environment where our employees, customers and all those we interact with feel welcome and valued.

Energy is more vital today than any other time in history. Public power enables our community to be in control of its own energy future. Thanks to the people at LES who keep our lights on and phones charged. Your commitment to the power of public power is part of what makes the Lincoln area so special.

This is just a glimpse into all that is happening at LES to ensure that you have electricity for your homes and businesses, especially now when technology is keeping many of us connected to one another. You may not think of us every day, but we think of you.

Sarah Peetz is president of the Lincoln Electric System board and writes on behalf of the board.

