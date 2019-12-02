Local View: Cattle aid economy, environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is factually accurate is the significant progress in overall sustainability achieved by the U.S. cattle industry, and we’re doing more with less than our forefathers.

Compared with 1977, the U.S. today produces the same amount of beef with 33% fewer cattle. And we’re continuously improving. Nebraska Cattlemen is a founding member of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, a proactive, voluntary forum to help identify opportunities for continuous improvement in all types of operations and companies throughout the beef industry.

Also not considered in recent stories is the incredibly important role cattle play in our food system as upcyclers, which refers to their ability to consume human inedible forage and plant leftovers and turn it into high-quality protein.

In fact, 90% of what cattle eat is forage and plant leftovers that people can’t eat, and more than 40% of the land in the contiguous U.S. is pasture and rangeland that is too rocky, steep and/or arid to support cultivated agriculture – yet this land can support cattle and protein upcycling.