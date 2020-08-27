Local View: Cast vote against chaos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s hard to believe that it’s been four months since my dad passed away from COVID-19.

I’ve shared his story publicly many times: He and my mom moved to America from Peru as newlyweds back in the 1970s to build a future full of possibilities. My dad worked hard his whole life, at jobs ranging from factory line worker to machinist. He settled into a career as an IBEW machinist, eventually working his way up to be the shop steward -- a job that now falls under the newly coined category of “essential workers.”

Work was a key part of my father’s identity. He worked hard every single day, until the virus took that from him, too. He was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on March 30. The next day, he was admitted to the intensive care unit and connected to a ventilator. He spent the next 29 days fighting for his life, until he passed away on April 29.

This was an intensely personal experience for me and my family. But there are hundreds of thousands of Americans who have gone through something similar. On the day, my father was admitted to the hospital, 3,000 Americans had died from this virus. By the time my father passed away, the death toll had increased to more than 60,000. And now, four months later, more than 178,000 lives have been lost to this pandemic.