Local View: Cast vote against chaos

It’s hard to believe that it’s been four months since my dad passed away from COVID-19.
I’ve shared his story publicly many times: He and my mom moved to America from Peru as newlyweds back in the 1970s to build a future full of possibilities. My dad worked hard his whole life, at jobs ranging from factory line worker to machinist. He settled into a career as an IBEW machinist, eventually working his way up to be the shop steward -- a job that now falls under the newly coined category of “essential workers.”
Work was a key part of my father’s identity. He worked hard every single day, until the virus took that from him, too. He was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on March 30. The next day, he was admitted to the intensive care unit and connected to a ventilator. He spent the next 29 days fighting for his life, until he passed away on April 29.
This was an intensely personal experience for me and my family. But there are hundreds of thousands of Americans who have gone through something similar. On the day, my father was admitted to the hospital, 3,000 Americans had died from this virus. By the time my father passed away, the death toll had increased to more than 60,000. And now, four months later, more than 178,000 lives have been lost to this pandemic.
Here’s the heartbreaking truth: Many of these lives could have been saved. The United States makes up less than 5% of the world’s population -- yet more than 20% of deaths from this virus have happened here.
The coronavirus is deadly, but other countries have shown that it’s not unbeatable. Experts and scientists have figured out ways to curb the spread of the virus, but our president is ignoring it. Donald Trump isn’t to blame for the virus, but he is responsible for the failure to contain it and keep the American people safe.
Had President Trump listened to public health experts early on, increased testing, ramped up PPE production, and encouraged Americans to take the simple step of wearing a mask in public from the beginning, we might be in a different situation.
But that wasn’t his approach. Instead, President Trump ignored scientists and doctors and refused to take the pandemic seriously. He rarely wears a mask, purposefully slowed down testing, pushed states to reopen before they were ready and even suggested we inject ourselves with bleach.
President Trump has been wrong about this virus all along: The week my father died, he predicted the virus “would just go away;” since then, the death toll has nearly tripled. Eight months after this country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, President Trump still doesn’t have a plan for how to beat the virus.
Families across the country are grieving -- mine included. The cost of Donald Trump’s inept, botched response to this crisis couldn’t be clearer. We can’t afford four more years of his failure, especially amidst this national emergency.
I know during an election season it’s easy to ignore or dismiss criticism of a candidate. As an elected official myself for the past seven years, I know no candidate is perfect. But speaking out against our country’s failed response to this pandemic isn’t about politics -- it’s about love for our country. It’s about preventing other families from going through the heartbreak and loss that my family and more than 178,000 others have experienced.
We have a real choice before us in less than 70 days: chaos versus competence. For my family’s sake, please think before you cast your vote.
Sen. Tony Vargas represents the Legislature's 7th District, which covers much of southeast Omaha.
