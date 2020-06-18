Local View: Caring for care facilities

COVID-19 continues to challenge our country’s skilled nursing facilities (often called nursing homes) and assisted living communities.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities in the United States is approximately 46,000.
Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services indicate that Nebraska ranks 13th out of 50 states with the fewest nursing facility resident deaths per 1,000 nursing facility residents. New Jersey has the highest number.
Each life lost is a mother, father, sister, brother, grandparent or beloved friend to so many of us, including those who serve in long-term care.
This virus has presented two tremendous challenges for long-term care: Experts said early on that it is especially deadly to seniors, and it thrives in settings where people are in close quarters, such as cruise ships, manufacturing plants, dorms, prisons and long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 defies all normal infection-control notions. Normal infection control relates to symptoms. This virus, however, is stealthy. A person can catch it, show no symptoms and spread it to others.
Caregiving naturally lends itself to a need for close interaction with long-term care residents. This, along with exposure from the outside, can lead to unknowingly spreading the virus.
The very aspect that makes the work of long-term care workers so special – that element of attentive, personal care – is also what is making the fight against this virus so difficult. Even young people are becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. This virus is very real and has taken the lives of more than 116,000 people in the U.S. in a matter of months.
Nebraska’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are doing everything they can with limited resources to protect residents. They are fighting a battle against an invisible enemy without proper funding and weapons, such as personal protective equipment.
They have been forced to use sheer ingenuity to protect residents, and they have been supported by the deep generosity of countless Nebraskans and organizations who have stepped up by donating masks, face shields, and sanitizer.
More help is needed.
I have lived in Nebraska my entire life. One thing I know is that Nebraskans are focused on solutions. I also know that placing blame on facilities that have been working tirelessly and vigorously to protect their residents from COVID-19 counteracts progress.
Solutions happen when organizations and individuals come together, share expertise and work toward a greater goal. To members of the Nebraska Health Care Association, that “greater goal” is safely reuniting residents with their loved ones as soon as possible. Families’ inability to be with their loved one in a skilled nursing or assisted living facility is a profound and painful effect of this virus.
Supported by the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, other generous donors and the Nebraska Health Care Foundation, the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Partners in Preparedness Program has served as a leading example of a solution-focused partnership during the pandemic.
The program matches skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, critical access hospitals and hospices with an infection-control expert mentor. It is all about bringing people together to take care of Nebraskans and, as one participant shared, “has provided guidance and confidence in our most critical time of need.”
How else can Nebraskans help?
While data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine indicate that Nebraska has the third-lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in the country, we must continue to be diligent about taking precautions, such as wearing face coverings, when we are in our communities (e.g., going to the grocery store, fueling up at the gas station).
Research by Harvard Medical School, Brown Public Health and The University of Chicago all indicate that, if the number of COVID-19 cases in a town is kept down, the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in that community will consequently see fewer cases. That means every Nebraskan plays a role in lessening the number of COVID-19 cases and, subsequently, deaths in our state’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
Too many Nebraska seniors have paid the ultimate price in our fight against COVID-19. Please help in this war by recognizing the heroic efforts of long-term care workers, leading or joining discussions that are collaborative and offer solutions, and safeguarding yourself from the virus. Hope is found when we work together.
Heath Boddy is president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
