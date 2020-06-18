Local View: Caring for care facilities

The very aspect that makes the work of long-term care workers so special – that element of attentive, personal care – is also what is making the fight against this virus so difficult. Even young people are becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. This virus is very real and has taken the lives of more than 116,000 people in the U.S. in a matter of months.

Nebraska’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are doing everything they can with limited resources to protect residents. They are fighting a battle against an invisible enemy without proper funding and weapons, such as personal protective equipment.

They have been forced to use sheer ingenuity to protect residents, and they have been supported by the deep generosity of countless Nebraskans and organizations who have stepped up by donating masks, face shields, and sanitizer.

More help is needed.

I have lived in Nebraska my entire life. One thing I know is that Nebraskans are focused on solutions. I also know that placing blame on facilities that have been working tirelessly and vigorously to protect their residents from COVID-19 counteracts progress.