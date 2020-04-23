Local View: CARES Act requires care

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first round of federal CARES Act funding was recently sent to states, bringing with it many questions about the state budget and our financial future. Navigating the Nebraska state budget in the next months and years will be a challenge, but smooth seas never made for skillful sailors.

The economic outlook in front of us must be met with skill, calm and an understanding that we will hit some rough waters.

As vice chair of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, I think it is essential to take a proactive, pragmatic and principled approach that keeps our sights set on serving the people of Nebraska.

Let’s start with a straightforward look at the economic outlook. Our guidance comes from tried and true national economic sources, including IHS and Moody’s Analytics. IHS warns of a global recession. Moody’s Analytics projects a significant decline in the national GDP.

Here in Nebraska, we all know that businesses are closed and people have lost their jobs. We also know that certain industries, like agricultural commodities, will be particularly impacted. Workers have and will continue to be impacted as well. Over the past three weeks in Nebraska, 66,741 initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed; there were 41,727 filed in the entire 2019 calendar year.