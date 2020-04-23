Local View: CARES Act requires care

The first round of federal CARES Act funding was recently sent to states, bringing with it many questions about the state budget and our financial future. Navigating the Nebraska state budget in the next months and years will be a challenge, but smooth seas never made for skillful sailors.
The economic outlook in front of us must be met with skill, calm and an understanding that we will hit some rough waters.
As vice chair of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, I think it is essential to take a proactive, pragmatic and principled approach that keeps our sights set on serving the people of Nebraska.
Let’s start with a straightforward look at the economic outlook. Our guidance comes from tried and true national economic sources, including IHS and Moody’s Analytics. IHS warns of a global recession. Moody’s Analytics projects a significant decline in the national GDP.
Here in Nebraska, we all know that businesses are closed and people have lost their jobs. We also know that certain industries, like agricultural commodities, will be particularly impacted. Workers have and will continue to be impacted as well. Over the past three weeks in Nebraska, 66,741 initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed; there were 41,727 filed in the entire 2019 calendar year.
Nebraska does have some fiscal strengths coming into this situation: We have a cash reserve, we have maintained our commitment to fully funding our state pension funds, we are not overly reliant on any one revenue source, and we have one of the nation’s lowest debt rates.
Congress has taken action that includes an increase for the state in Medicaid funds and $1.25 billion in state assistance from the CARES Act for COVID-19 related emergency needs.
Nonetheless, we have a long journey ahead of us. There are strategies we can use to skillfully navigate these rough waters, including making decisions in a transparent manner based on the best available information, establishing clear priorities, taking a long-term view and identifying opportunities for progress.
First, we should seek out and use the best available information. This year, we should use more frequent fiscal forecasts to help us navigate the state budget. We should review “stress testing” indicators, such as how much we rely on federal funds and how quickly or slowly certain industries are expected to recover. This information should be benchmarked clearly and shared publicly.
Second, we should establish clear priorities, including addressing emergency needs (including ongoing assistance for flooding recovery and support for healthcare providers), family economic stability, helping businesses and nonprofits move forward, getting people back to work, retaining government institutions, and supporting local governments. We should prioritize emergency payments or other supports for major industries, like agricultural production. These priorities should be identified and established with input from stakeholders and we will identify new ways to incorporate public input.
While it may be hard to set aside new efforts and initiatives, it is not the time to commit to new ongoing funding obligations. It simply isn’t good fiscal policy to use short-term federal funds for long term projects.
Next, we need to take the long-term view. Our national partners tell us to plan for a 15%-25% reduction in general fund receipts, and we can expect to rely heavily on our cash reserves.
Hospitals and other health care providers will see a long-term impact of this crisis, not only because of health care needs, but also because of the economic impact of delayed or canceled elective procedures.
We need thoughtful and strategic partnership from major institutions to plan ahead for budget shortfalls so that we can protect needed health care, education, and other vital services while dealing with fewer resources.
Taking the long-term view also means that we will need to protect vulnerable communities and populations in the short term to prevent deeper struggles in the long-term, such as by providing food and housing assistance.
Finally, we can identify opportunities for progress. For example, investing some federal funds in worker training programs can help fill short- and long-term demand for our health care and construction workforce. Developing an economic development plan can help us shore up our existing key industries and identify opportunities to become more competitive in areas like science and technology.
Navigating the course ahead won’t be easy, but our “guidestars” in this work continue to be relying on good economic information, partnering with Nebraskans and our cornerstone institutions, identifying opportunities to move ahead, and keeping the people of Nebraska at the center of our efforts.
Sen. Kate Bolz represents District 29, south-central Lincoln, in the Nebraska Legislature.
