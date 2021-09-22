Local View: Carbon and compromise

Right now, Congress is considering what could be the greatest effort in a generation to address climate change.

That effort cannot come soon enough. As the Lincoln Journal Star has reported, the consensus of governments, scientists and experts is more certain than ever: Humans have “unequivocally” caused climate change, and many major negative consequences are already locked in. However, if we act quickly and decisively, we still have time to avoid more catastrophic outcomes.

In Nebraska, more frequent and more extreme “once-in-a-generation” droughts (2012), floods (2011, 2019, 2021), heat waves (2012 and 2020), and wildfires (2020) are local examples of the expected impacts of climate change here and now.

Sen. Deb Fischer deserves praise for voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill in August. The bill contains many important provisions that will help improve our economy, including funding for roads and bridges, public transit, passenger and freight rail, electric vehicles, rural and low-income internet access, electric grid modernization and water.