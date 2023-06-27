It should come as no surprise that water is constantly on the minds of farmers and ranchers in Nebraska. For those who have ever had a conversation with a producer, how wet or dry it has been is a likely topic of conversation.

Ensuring there is water to grow the state’s crops and produce livestock is not only top of mind for those we represent at the Nebraska Farm Bureau, but for all Nebraskans that benefit from the state’s water resources.

Nebraska’s largest industry is agriculture, and its success is intrinsically tied to that of all Nebraskans. It is for that reason that we support the Perkins County Canal project.

Nebraska is, thankfully, the No. 1 irrigated state in the nation. The ongoing drought exemplifies how critical irrigation can be for farm and ranch families who would be lost without it.

Because of our plentiful aquifers and access to surface water, Nebraska sees agriculture security not afforded to our neighboring states. Our state’s foresight in establishing a system for jointly managing ground and surface water quantity has helped keep it that way.

Both surface water storage and groundwater recharge are key to the long-term success and viability of the nation’s third-largest agricultural complex.

Part of every farmer’s and rancher’s operation is working with their neighbor to ensure both can use their land in a fair manner. When we look at the proposed Perkins County Canal project, we see it as Nebraska securing its water future. The compact, ratified by both states and Congress, was written and agreed to by both parties 100 years ago and formally established each state’s rights to its share of the South Platte River.

Just as Colorado has taken advantage of their front-range development over the past decades to exponentially grow their population, Nebraska should, in turn, use the tools at our disposal to ensure a successful future.

The South Platte River Compact says Nebraska is rightfully entitled to secure our share of the water should we build a canal and storage system, to be used for irrigation in Nebraska. This is an amazingly easy benefit-cost ratio to calculate when we live in a world where every drop of water matters as scarcity issues continue to move front and center.

Planned infrastructure will result in securing surface water irrigation deliveries throughout the Platte River and likely create secondary benefits of aquifer recharge in other areas.

These benefits will also provide future resilience to our water supplies for areas like “The Big Bend” of the Platte River, downstream communities like Grand Island and Lincoln and opportunities for hydropower generation, which will benefit the entire state.

This project has been well thought out and approached by Gov. Jim Pillen, Sen. (and former Governor) Pete Ricketts, Attorney General (and former Speaker) Mike Hilgers, Speaker John Arch and the Nebraska Legislature.

We thank them for their efforts to get this across the finish line, and we look forward to partnering with the stakeholders moving forward to ensure Nebraska strategically uses this water to the benefit of the entire state.