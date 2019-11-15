Whenever I’m offered a ticket to a Nebraska basketball game, I accept without hesitation. If it’s a highly anticipated game, I’ll buy one myself.
The games have become, in the past few years, a beacon of joy during the cold, dark winter months. I may even go so far as to say I’m more excited to watch the Huskers play in The Vault than on the gridiron, despite Coach Hoiberg’s profoundly bad start to the 2019-2020 season.
When I do accept or purchase these tickets, the seats tend to be toward the back of the third bowl — what some might call the “nosebleeds.” But there really aren’t any bad seats in the house at Pinnacle Bank Arena, especially for basketball games; they provide a perfectly viable spectator experience.
Even if you’re up against the back wall, you can still see every pass, shot, block and missed charge call. In almost every way, we third-bowlers have the same participatory experience as those sitting close enough to get sprinkled by Cam Mack’s sweat. Almost.
During every Nebrasketball game, and sometimes twice, there are giveaways during breaks in the action. Cheerleaders and athletic department staff will chuck, launch or drop Husker gear and gift certificates to members of the Big Red Faithful.
In theory, every fan has an equal chance of getting their hands on the goods. I suppose it’s an advantage to be tall or to be an adorable child wearing a tiny jersey, but, for the most part, where and to whom they send the prizes is random. You’d think, then, after more than three years of frequently attending home games, that I may have snagged a shirt or two, or least had the opportunity to do so. I haven’t. And luck has nothing to do with it.
The reason why I haven’t caught a shirt or snatched a gift card out of the air isn’t because my screams weren’t loud enough or my arm-waving wasn’t dramatic enough. It’s because the ways the athletic department disperses these prizes is inherently classist.
Let me explain.
We all know the T-shirt launcher. Shirts are placed at the bottom of a chrome tube, and the pull of a trigger sends the cotton soaring through the air. A brilliant feat of engineering, the T-shirt launcher. However, if you haven’t noticed, the shirts launched from the court never make it up to the third bowl.
Even if the operator positions the tube at the max-distance-optimal angle of 40 degrees, the shirt rarely makes it halfway up the second. And of course the shirts being chucked by people’s arms make it only a few rows. So no shirts for us.
Every few games, fans rise excitedly to their feet for the highly coveted Chick-fil-A Drop. Chick-fil-A gift cards with little parachutes attached are dropped from the rafters at the tippy-top of the arena to the expecting fans below.
Next time you’re in PBA, I want you to look at those rafters. You’ll notice something: they don’t extend to the very edges of the arena. When the cards are dropped, they fall only to the first two bowls, leaving us feeling cheated and a little bit hungry. No Chick-fil-A for us.
It’s no secret that the seats toward the back of the arena are the cheapest. I think they generally go for $7 or $8. But that’s precisely why people sit there: that’s what they can afford, and, like everyone else, they just want to cheer on the Huskers as loyal fans.
I’d be willing to wager that, on average, the fans sitting in the third bowl at PBA are making considerably less money than those sitting in the first and still less than those sitting in the second. Maybe not everyone, but on average. So don’t you think the third-bowlers, more than anyone else in the arena, could use a free shirt or a free meal? Why are they — why are we — excluded from the prizes, from the fun?
I’m not suggesting that PBA extend its rafters or the T-shirt launchers get new spring mechanisms; I’m merely pointing out a disparity. More than anything, I just want us to open our eyes. But I really want one of those shirts.