Local View: Businesses need COVID protection

A bill recently introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would provide hospitals, businesses and schools with liability protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
This bill would prohibit lawsuits against those that follow federal and state laws and public health orders and would not allow a lawsuit unless an entity had acted with “gross negligence or willful misconduct.”
While the state passing this bill would be an important step in the right direction for small businesses, given that many operate in multiple states, we also need a federal policy to help businesses during this economically challenging time. That is why our federal elected officials, especially those on the Judiciary Committee like Sen. Ben Sasse, must continue fighting to include liability protections in the federal coronavirus relief legislation.
At the start of the pandemic, Senator Sasse supported an emergency bill that would limit liability for healthcare professionals fighting against COVID. The senator said in a news release at the time that our “heroes need a common-sense liability shield so that they don’t have to worry about lawsuits while they’re scrambling to save lives.”
While our frontline workers certainly deserve these added protections, small businesses struggling to stay open also need this safety net or risk having to close their doors for good.
Businesses, particularly essential businesses like grocery and convenience stores that have stayed open throughout the pandemic, risk having to fight unfounded COVID-related lawsuits in court. While it would be difficult to prove where someone contracted the virus, given how widespread it is, there is nothing preventing customers who enter an establishment to place the blame on the business owner in hopes of winning a settlement in court.
The vast majority of businesses have done an outstanding job of abiding by the ever-changing health and safety regulations on the federal, state and local levels, often instituting these changes at great personal cost to business owners. Those who put up plastic dividers in between cashiers and customers did so with funds out of their own pockets. Limiting capacity resulted in an even greater reduction in sales at a time when more people were staying home, and business was down across the board.
But business owners faced these challenges head on, adapting often, all to keep their employees and customers safe while trying to keep their business open. On average, small business revenue was down about 17% from the beginning of 2020. And while some continue to struggle, worse yet, others broke under the strain of these challenges. As of the end of November, the number of small businesses open in Nebraska was 18% fewer than it was in January, only 10 months prior.
The last thing struggling businesses should be worrying about while focusing on how they are going to keep their doors open and their staff employed is fighting expensive and unfounded lawsuits in court.
So far, more than 8,000 COVID-related lawsuits have already been filed, and last year, we saw lawyers begin advertising to encourage more lawsuits getting filed. This has understandably put businesses on edge, wondering if they will be the next target of a frivolous lawsuit.
Sen. Tom Briese, sponsor of the liability protection legislation introduced in the Nebraska Legislature this year, explained that “as many segments of society struggle to deal with and rebound from the impact of the pandemic, they face the threat of needless lawsuits related to COVID. It’s incumbent on us to provide some level of protection against such lawsuits while ensuring the safety of our citizens and holding bad actors accountable.”
Hopefully, both Congress and the Legislature will pass protections for small businesses. Small businesses, who have already struggled so much over the past year, deserve the support.
Andrew La Grone is an attorney from Gretna and a former state senator, representing District 49 from 2019 to 2021.