Local View: Businesses need COVID protection

Businesses, particularly essential businesses like grocery and convenience stores that have stayed open throughout the pandemic, risk having to fight unfounded COVID-related lawsuits in court. While it would be difficult to prove where someone contracted the virus, given how widespread it is, there is nothing preventing customers who enter an establishment to place the blame on the business owner in hopes of winning a settlement in court.

The vast majority of businesses have done an outstanding job of abiding by the ever-changing health and safety regulations on the federal, state and local levels, often instituting these changes at great personal cost to business owners. Those who put up plastic dividers in between cashiers and customers did so with funds out of their own pockets. Limiting capacity resulted in an even greater reduction in sales at a time when more people were staying home, and business was down across the board.

But business owners faced these challenges head on, adapting often, all to keep their employees and customers safe while trying to keep their business open. On average, small business revenue was down about 17% from the beginning of 2020. And while some continue to struggle, worse yet, others broke under the strain of these challenges. As of the end of November, the number of small businesses open in Nebraska was 18% fewer than it was in January, only 10 months prior.