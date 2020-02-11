Local View: Businesses focused on climate

Recently, people at the very top of global financial institutions have been warning about the risks we are running, and the urgent need for action, on climate. Here are three examples, all from mid-January.

The World Economic Forum at Davos put out its annual Global Risk Report 2020. This year, business and public sector leaders ranked the effects of climate change as the top risk to the world’s stability and prosperity over the next 10 years. They saw a high risk of “climate action failure” resulting in extreme weather, biodiversity loss and “human made environmental disasters.”

The report says, “The next 10 years will shape the outlook for climate risk for the rest of the century. To avoid the worst consequences, global emissions need to peak almost immediately and decline precipitously — by 7.6% each year between 2020 and 2030. This implies an additional US $469 billion a year of clean energy investment over the next decade. Far reaching policies need to transform industrial processes, transport, agriculture and land-use, alongside changes in consumer behaviors to scale the necessary critical solutions."

About economies like Nebraska’s, the report says, “Shifts in seasonable temperature and rainfall will place particular stress on economies reliant on agricultural output, creating new winners and losers in the trade sphere.”