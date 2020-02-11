Local View: Businesses focused on climate

Recently, people at the very top of global financial institutions have been warning about the risks we are running, and the urgent need for action, on climate. Here are three examples, all from mid-January.
The World Economic Forum at Davos put out its annual Global Risk Report 2020. This year, business and public sector leaders ranked the effects of climate change as the top risk to the world’s stability and prosperity over the next 10 years. They saw a high risk of “climate action failure” resulting in extreme weather, biodiversity loss and “human made environmental disasters.”
The report says, “The next 10 years will shape the outlook for climate risk for the rest of the century. To avoid the worst consequences, global emissions need to peak almost immediately and decline precipitously — by 7.6% each year between 2020 and 2030. This implies an additional US $469 billion a year of clean energy investment over the next decade. Far reaching policies need to transform industrial processes, transport, agriculture and land-use, alongside changes in consumer behaviors to scale the necessary critical solutions."
About economies like Nebraska’s, the report says, “Shifts in seasonable temperature and rainfall will place particular stress on economies reliant on agricultural output, creating new winners and losers in the trade sphere.”
The necessary changes must be carefully managed, the report says, otherwise “action to reduce emissions could turn approximately 30% of current oil reserves, 50% of gas reserves and 80% of coal reserves into stranded assets;” that is, assets nobody wants to buy.
It notes that The Bank of England has warned that “corporations in incumbent ‘dirty’ industries can expect to go bankrupt if they fail to understand the risk of their business models becoming obsolete as investment flees to net-zero-emission alternatives.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Alongside the risks” the report says, “the next decade brings tremendous opportunity.” Clean energy Is “getting cheaper and creating jobs. ... In most countries, it is now cheaper to install new wind or solar power stations than new coal power plants. The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that shifting to renewables could grow the world economy by 1% a year until 2050, a cumulative gain of over US $52 trillion.”
BlackRock is the world’s largest asset management firm. It holds $7 trillion in investments. In January, its chief executive officer and executive committee wrote to investors, “We approach a period of significant capital reallocation” and “are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance” because of climate.
The CEO announced these new practices for BlackRock: “exiting investments that present a high sustainability-related risk, such as thermal coal producers” and “launching new investment products that screen fossil fuels.”
A successful transition, BlackRock’s executive committee explains, will take decades and require coordination with governments, alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement and a price on carbon.
A very similar January call to action was made by the Bank for International Settlements, which acts as a bank for central banks. On their website, BIS published “The Green Swan: central banking and financial stability in the age of climate change.”
It calls for coordination of policies such as carbon pricing and the integration of sustainability goals into financial practices and accounting frameworks. It examines unpredictable risks, the possibility of irreversibility and the chances of reaching tipping points like the melting of the permafrost with release of large amounts of carbon. It reports that “We face a situation of deep uncertainty related to the biochemical processes that can be triggered by climate change.”
All three reports endorse putting a price on carbon. Now that both Republicans and Democrats recognize the need for action on climate volatility, the next challenge is to build bipartisan agreement for many solutions, from a trillion trees to a tax on carbon with all the funds collected to be distributed to the American people.
People in a position to know are telling us climate is a very big problem. We need many ways of addressing it, and we need them soon.
Marilyn McNabb is a volunteer with the Citizens' Climate Lobby.