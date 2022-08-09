Local View: Building on success

Hello, Lincoln!

First, I want to thank you for welcoming my wife Suzi and me back into this beautiful and vibrant community. Any community willing to rededicate a magnificent water fountain as a tribute to its teachers, as Lincoln recently did with the Cascade Fountain in the Sunken Gardens, is a place where I am proud to live.

It is evident in every conversation I have that Lincoln values education, our schools, and the countless individuals who work daily to ensure our children have what they need to learn and grow.

I have already toured numerous schools and programs during my first 40 days as the superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, and I have witnessed thousands of students and staff actively engaged over the summer. I have also observed the valuable community partnerships LPS has thoughtfully cultivated to offer our children and families more choices while mapping their educational journey.

When I interviewed for the superintendent’s position last spring, I laid out my transition plan for the Lincoln Board of Education. It includes meeting with as many community groups and individuals as possible in my first 100 days to better understand our strengths, opportunities and needs.

This work will help us craft a clear vision for moving the school district forward -- not my vision, but our collective vision. Lincoln Public Schools has so many things going well, yet we know there are areas where we can continue to improve.

One key to moving our school district forward will be to maintain current relationships as we build new ones within all levels of our organization. We will do this in part by continuing to be transparent and openly communicate our progress towards our goal of educating and providing meaningful opportunities for all students who enter our schools. We are accountable to you, our community.

Our nation’s founders understood the importance public education has on creating and maintaining a free republic -- the cornerstone of our democracy. We also know that public education is a principal foundation for any thriving community, and our schools' success is our collective responsibility.

The best education is provided in schools that embrace children of all religious, social and ethnic backgrounds. Our students need us -- our entire community -- to provide these opportunities and support them as they discover their potential and their passions.

For those I have met already, you may have heard me speak about one of my loves -- besides my family and my work in education -- and that is the arts.

When I was in second grade at Linden Elementary in Fremont, I sat in awe as I watched Ernie from Sesame Street play a drum set. I knew then I, too, wanted to learn how to play the drums.

I did what any curious child would do, and I went to my music teacher at school and asked him to teach me how to play the drums. Mr. Olson could have easily dismissed my request and instructed me to come back when I was a fifth-grade student - the typical grade when elementary students started playing an instrument.

Instead, Mr. Olson nurtured my interest and not only procured a snare drum for me but a place to store and practice my instrument at school as I was afraid my new treasure might be stolen or damaged. He continued patiently working with me outside of the school day, on his own time, to build my skills and my passion for music.

This same support is what our teachers, staff members, administrators and our Board of Education do every single day. It is what drives them. They dedicate their skills, expertise and resources to connecting our students with new growth opportunities.

I am asking you, our beloved and respected community, to continue supporting our mission of focusing on students’ needs and fostering their growth. You can do this in many ways, but you can start by joining the conversation, visiting and volunteering in our schools and learning about what we do and why we do it.

We are proud to serve our students. All are welcome and expected to be given extraordinary opportunities for growth in the Lincoln Public Schools.