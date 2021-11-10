Local View: Building future on wind

They’ve also proven to be successful next-door in Iowa, which now ranks first in the country for its share of electricity coming from wind energy. Nebraska should follow suit and set an RPS of its own.

Net metering allows households that generate their own renewable power to sell energy to the grid and receive credit for future energy bills. That’s a direct benefit for households looking to save money. It also distributes power back to the people by decentralizing our energy structure.

Nebraska does have a net metering policy, but it’s too restrictive. Making it more generous could encourage more households to switch to renewables.

Finally, making wind energy community-owned — instead of owned by a utility company — would help more Nebraskans take part in renewable energy, provide secure electricity rates and give Nebraskans autonomy over their energy generation.

When combined with net-metering, it would ensure that whole communities get maximum savings on their energy bills. Nebraska could promote more community-owned energy generation by requiring utilities to purchase power from community-owned facilities in their service territory.

Our policymakers and the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors have a choice about what kind of future we want for the state: heat waves, droughts, and disappearing jobs — or clean air and water, affordable energy and good jobs for the future.

Aila Ganić is a "Next Leader" at the Institute for Policy Studies and lead author of the IPS report, "Rain and Sunshine and Wind: How an Energy Transition Could Power Nebraska.” She lives in Lincoln.

