Local View: Building for the future

Too many students from disadvantaged backgrounds do not enroll in college and graduate, and those who do don’t see enough people like them in our faculty and administrative ranks. In fact, the difference in college attainment between whites and minorities in Nebraska is 25% – third-worst in the country.

Making certain Nebraska is a place where everyone can succeed is critical to maintaining our growth and competitiveness for future generations. As Nebraska’s university, founded on the principle that opportunity should be extended to all, we have a special responsibility to help set the standard. Nebraska can lead the way – but we will not move the needle if we do nothing.

This is the fundamental vision behind UNL’s plan. I applaud Chancellor Ronnie Green for bravely beginning the dialogue.

Here’s what we will not do. We will not impose critical race theory, nor any theory, upon students. We will not hire candidates based on their skin color. We will not close our doors to any qualified student. We will not limit the free, robust exchange of ideas on campus – one of the most cherished ideals in higher learning.