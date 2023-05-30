Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Before my 30th birthday in 2019, my plans to go clubbing in Miami were sidelined by a life-altering surprise: my girlfriend Molly was pregnant.

This was unexpected but welcome. We’d been dating for a year and a half and had been friends for even longer. As two born-and-bred Nebraskans pursuing medicine, we saw eye to eye on so many things. Most importantly, we were in love.

That weekend, we flew home, delivered the news to our parents and got engaged. But we weren’t planning a typical marriage. Molly, who is white, comes from a fourth-generation Nebraska farm family. My parents are Afghan asylees who settled in Lincoln. By linking our families, we were upending all sorts of cultural norms and expectations.

In the not-so-distant past, an interracial marriage like ours would have been illegal in most of the U.S. It wasn’t until 1967 — 56 years ago this June — that the Supreme Court legalized interracial marriage nationwide. Now, at a time when America is especially divided, interracial marriages like ours show how families and communities can build deep connections based on mutual respect.

Of course, there are challenges. On that trip home, our parents met for the first time. I planned to propose to Molly in my parents’ backyard on a heart-shaped slab of concrete, with everyone present. But I was nervous and popped the question before anybody except her noticed. Molly cried happily and nodded “yes.”

Moments after getting engaged, we sat everyone down in the living room for tea and desserts. Our parents supported us, but it was a lot to process. They never saw us marrying outside our individual cultures, let alone having a child out of wedlock.

As we discussed our future, we could sense tension bubbling as differences of religion and culture crept into the conversation.

Molly’s parents are deeply religious and wanted a Methodist pastor to officiate our wedding. My parents aren’t religious but still wanted a Mullah to conduct an Islamic ceremony. Molly’s family envisioned a simple wedding; my mom wanted extravagance -- high fashion meets a lengthy global guest list. Sometimes Molly and I wondered how this would work.

But our parents took brave steps toward each other. At our engagement party -- an important celebration in Afghan culture called a “shirni khori” -- our families twirled to country music in one moment and bounced with raised hands to Afghan music in the next.

We had both a pastor and a Mullah at the ceremony. Soon after our vows, I placed my hand on my new wife’s belly and felt my son kick for the first time.

It was powerful to realize that our child would be equal parts both of us. Our son, like our marriage, did not signal the erasure of anyone’s identity; instead, they celebrate both identities, while also creating something special and new.

My parents see how Molly embraces Afghan food and culture. And Molly’s parents see my deep respect for farm life; I’m in awe of the year-round planning that goes into growing soybeans, alfalfa and corn, and the 80-hour work weeks the entire family pulls during harvest.

Molly, who works as a NICU nurse, still takes Octobers off to help. I’ll never forget seeing her breastfeed our babies while driving a tractor. She’s unstoppable.

These days, our families frequently come together as Nebraskans. My family began celebrating Christmas, with three generations of Afghans and Americans gathering for food and gift giving.

And Molly’s family comes to our home during the Afghan new year celebration of Nowruz. Next December, we’ll vacation to Cancun to celebrate our five-year anniversary. In the past, my parents would have never signed up for such a vacation – as a nod to Afghan culture, they would have preferred a local celebration with upwards of 400 guests. But they understood that a trip with both families would bring us all closer.

Molly and I are now the parents of two beautiful Afghan American boys, ages 4 and 1. They are growing up surrounded by a community that celebrates their dual identities. We named our older son Rumi after the Afghan poet we both studied in college.

Rumi wrote, "The beauty you see in me is the reflection of you.” This line perfectly encapsulates the love between Molly and me — and between our families. But it also represents the connection that I know is possible between all of us.

If families like ours can cross racial and religious divides, then our communities can too.