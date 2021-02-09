Local View: Building digital future for all

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a stark disparity between communities with access to broadband internet and those without it.

As Nebraskans all over the state adapted to new daily rhythms — working from home, remote learning for students, virtual medical appointments — it became clear that the digital divide is preventing thousands of people in our state from accessing vital services and resources. To foster a more prosperous Nebraska beyond the pandemic, broadband access must be confronted with tangible, efficient solutions.

In Nebraska, there are more than 217,000 residents living without access to broadband with speeds of 25 Mbps or faster, which BroadbandNow calls “the minimum speed for modern households.”

Nationally, there are 18 million people who live on the wrong side of this digital divide, and 82% of them live in rural areas. That is far too many people to be left out of an increasingly digital world, where everything from agriculture to health care to education is driven by connectivity. At the Platte Institute, our mission is to advance policies that remove barriers to growth and opportunity in Nebraska. Closing the digital divide is critical to that mission.