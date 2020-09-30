Local View: Building a bright future

During this time, my kids observed my passion. While I was occasionally late for pick-ups after practice, I think they learned from my experience, as I now see them take the lessons of hard work and passion into their careers and aspirations.

I started what is now KidGlov in 2010. A decade later, KidGlov has 16 employees — all empathetic, creative, collaborative and inspired female leaders.

According to a recent study, in the last 20 years the number of businesses owned by women in the U.S. has increased by 114%. We have come a long way — but considering that there are more women than men in America, we still have a long way to go.

National Women’s Small Business Month in October is the perfect time to not only celebrate the achievements of female entrepreneurs and business owners, but to renew our commitment to inspire future generations of women through mentorship and leading by example.

Today, I am feeling an even greater shift in the upper echelons of business to create work environments and shape practices that will help women thrive while balancing a personal life that suits them. Businesses have much to gain by attracting women to the workplace, and those who do this have an edge over competitors.