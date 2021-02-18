Local View: Build solutions, not walls

Thus, the time is now to contact members of the committee and your state senator to ensure our tax dollars are invested in a way that better meets our needs before the committee finalizes its decision and the budget is sent to the full Legislature for debate. When the state budget is advanced to the legislative floor, it should ensure no taxpayer dollars go to funding a massive new prison.

The Journal Star recently noted that state senators have rightly approached this massive new prison request with skepticism and have expressed interest in alternatives. Local economic development officials have also expressed that communities do not want this massive new prison in their backyards, either.

State senators’ questions to Nebraska prison officials reflect what their constituents are thinking. Recent polling found a majority of Nebraskans from across the political spectrum share these exact concerns. A huge majority -- 80% -- agreed we are wasting too much money locking up people who should instead be receiving mental health treatment or addiction services.

Once we recognize that new prisons are not the answer, we can focus on meaningful, lasting reforms. Through the last 40 years of steady construction, Nebraska has not been able to build its way out of its prison overcrowding crisis.