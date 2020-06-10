Local View: Broadband program a first step

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of Nebraska homes have had parents and children trying to access their home internet simultaneously.
Parents have been attempting to work from home at the same time their students are trying to participate in distance learning. The earlier theoretical discussions about the inadequacy of the internet throughout Nebraska gave way to the grim reality that bandwidth statewide was insufficient for families to work and study at home.
The issue of rural broadband is particularly important now because it appears that the need to work from home may be long-term, perhaps even permanent for many. Also, employers at the national level are looking for remote workers nationwide, and expanded rural broadband will increase employment opportunities throughout Nebraska.
In other words, Nebraska communities which have struggled economically can benefit by having local residents being able to work for companies from around the country without ever having to leave their Nebraska hometowns.
As a result of a program announced recently by state government leaders in Lincoln, there is hope for many rural Nebraska families that high speed internet may finally come to their town.
Under the leadership of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Department of Economic Development has created the Nebraska Remote Access Broadband Grant program and has set aside $40 million from the CARES Act recently passed by Congress to support the new program.
Grants will be made available for small communities (between 1,000 and 5,000 in population) to partner with broadband providers to build fiber-to-the-premises networks in their towns.
What makes this program different than all the other government programs that have attempted to bring high-speed internet to rural areas? This is the first proposal to be designed primarily for small, rural towns.
Until now, state and federal government programs designed at expanding rural broadband were focused primarily on those in the unincorporated areas outside of the towns.
I congratulate Governor Ricketts and the DED for realizing that small towns need our support also. It is a very important first step as it recognizes for the first time that residents who live in small towns are deserving of the same network as their city cousins and the same public support as their rural cousins.
It is important to note that this proposed program only addresses a fraction of the need that currently exists in Nebraska. Due to the capital-intense nature of deploying fiber optic networks, the $40 million allocated will only address a small percentage of the need in rural Nebraska. While the nearly 100 communities in Nebraska with a population between 1,000 and 5,000 can benefit from this program, I would encourage state policy makers to consider expanding this program (either through grants or low-interest loans) to help bridge the digital divide in all of Nebraska.
ALLO Communications believes in private investment in Nebraska’s broadband infrastructure and we have invested more than $300 million in Nebraska with minimal governmental financial help. However, many of these markets do not support an investment model with purely private capital.
Building broadband infrastructure is incredibly expensive, and public investment will ultimately be needed for many of these smaller rural markets. The Nebraska Remote Broadband Access Grant program achieves an appropriate balance between private investment and government support and will spur economic development in these communities.
Congratulations to all involved in designing and delivering this innovative program. It is now up to communities and providers, by efficiently and effectively deploying these funds, to provide rural Nebraska families with reliable, high-speed internet service for decades into the future. Now, we need our public leaders to keep moving forward to ensure that all Nebraskans have the necessary bandwidth to work, attend school, and build businesses here in Nebraska.
Brad Moline is CEO of ALLO Communications.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.