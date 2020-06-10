Local View: Broadband program a first step

Grants will be made available for small communities (between 1,000 and 5,000 in population) to partner with broadband providers to build fiber-to-the-premises networks in their towns.

What makes this program different than all the other government programs that have attempted to bring high-speed internet to rural areas? This is the first proposal to be designed primarily for small, rural towns.

Until now, state and federal government programs designed at expanding rural broadband were focused primarily on those in the unincorporated areas outside of the towns.

I congratulate Governor Ricketts and the DED for realizing that small towns need our support also. It is a very important first step as it recognizes for the first time that residents who live in small towns are deserving of the same network as their city cousins and the same public support as their rural cousins.