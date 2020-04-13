Local View: Bringing Nebraska together
View Comments
Local View

Local View: Bringing Nebraska together

Preston Love Jr.

Preston Love Jr.

Dear rural Nebraska,

I am reaching out to you in an effort to plant a seed. I am urban and mostly African-American. During this stressful period of disease and viruses, I’ve had the time to realize more so who I am and who you are.

I have discovered that you and I have so much in common, while ridiculously separated by distance, sometimes color, sometimes race, sometimes political persuasion, my reflection has taught me the truth of the matter. That truth is that we both have the virtue of fertile ground and an abundance of seeds. So, what shall we do?

We both have the challenges of mass unemployment, before and during the virus, minimal and reducing investments in our relative communities, mistaken perceptions about each other, love and faith in God, and we share love of life, family and community in the tragedy of the coronavirus evil.

The virus defines us not as rural or urban but only as potential victims. We have survived years of slavery and racism; you have drought, insects and flooding. We both have survived. But we remain together in our preparation to plant our seeds, and we are united in our desire for our seeds to yield a better future.

So, my question is how on earth could we be divided? We have more in common than we have differences, yet we haven’t acted like we have more in common. We have wasted so many years and generations relishing in our differences. We have not used our abundance of common seeds.

We’ve pointed our fingers at each other. We’ve voted differently. We have exaggerated our differences. Yet when we have come face-to-face, we have seen with our own eyes our commonality, and now, thanks to this horrible virus, we sit at home in our little-bitty silos and realize, “Oh, my God, we have a common humanity. We have so much in common. We are neighbors despite distance, and we are joined by our love of our families, our communities, our state, our Huskers, our corn, our soybeans and our large buildings and abundant busy 'urbanness.'"

Did you know that one of the fastest growing phenomena in urban life is urban gardens? Did you know that we love and adore our elderly? Did you know that we have the uniqueness of having international cultures within our grasp? I say, during this time, we should pick up our respective plows and plant the seeds of togetherness, unity and a bright future.

The time has come for Nebraskans, rural and urban, to come together and fight for communities' needed capital and resources for now and for future. Fight separate, we lose. Someone once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Failure on either side will be failure for both sides. We need each other. Let’s plant and let’s yield together, forever.

Sincerely,

Your Urban Neighbor

Preston Love Jr. is founder and CEO of Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement and adjunct professor in the Black Studies Department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Correction

This column has been updated to correct that the email from Sen. Adam Morfeld and the Nebraska Democratic Party was not a fundraising effort. Additionally, it has been updated to clarify that any information on Hendrix offered by Morfeld came from public social media posts.  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Commentary: Special interest spectacle: Teachers' unions try to thwart education access at a most inopportune time

With millions of students at home as the result of coronavirus district closures, and families finding themselves thrown into "unexpected homeschooling," Americans rightly expect that teachers, administrators and principals at all types of schools would be embracing an "all hands on deck" approach to this challenging situation. But while instances of cooperation between public and private ...

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him
National Government and Political News

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him

  • Updated

It's too early to have anything close to a clear vision of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020 presidential election, but rest assured, it will make a difference. But to whose advantage? The pandemic has effectively muscled former Vice President Joe Biden out of the spotlight. Wisely holed up in his Delaware home, Biden has done a series of on-air television interviews and ...

+2
Commentary: Coronavirus is going to create the mother of all housing crises if we don't bail out renters soon
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus is going to create the mother of all housing crises if we don't bail out renters soon

Nearly one in three renters in the U.S. failed to pay their April rent at the beginning of the month, a landlord industry group warned Wednesday. That's a big increase in missed payments, compared with even one month before. In March, 81% of households paid the rent within the first days of the month. By April, on-time payments dropped to 69% of households. It's not really surprising that so ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News