Local View: Bringing Nebraska together

Dear rural Nebraska,

I am reaching out to you in an effort to plant a seed. I am urban and mostly African-American. During this stressful period of disease and viruses, I’ve had the time to realize more so who I am and who you are.

I have discovered that you and I have so much in common, while ridiculously separated by distance, sometimes color, sometimes race, sometimes political persuasion, my reflection has taught me the truth of the matter. That truth is that we both have the virtue of fertile ground and an abundance of seeds. So, what shall we do?

We both have the challenges of mass unemployment, before and during the virus, minimal and reducing investments in our relative communities, mistaken perceptions about each other, love and faith in God, and we share love of life, family and community in the tragedy of the coronavirus evil.

The virus defines us not as rural or urban but only as potential victims. We have survived years of slavery and racism; you have drought, insects and flooding. We both have survived. But we remain together in our preparation to plant our seeds, and we are united in our desire for our seeds to yield a better future.