Local View: Bring balance to charter commission

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has long maintained a platform of inclusivity. Sadly, the actions taken by her administration have excluded representation that does not directly reflect the political views of her and her own political party.
This makes her claims of inclusivity highly disingenuous. An opportunity has presented itself to begin to remedy this hypocrisy. It comes in the form of a balanced Charter Revision Commission.
The Lincoln City Charter is our community’s founding document. It explains the finance and taxation process, describes the standards for our elections and outlines the powers that are vested to the city. The charter is a vital part of Lincoln’s government.
While the document is not changed often, edits can have tremendous impact on residents of Lincoln. The Charter Revision Commission is responsible for reviewing and making recommendations to the mayor and City Council on proposed changes to Lincoln’s charter.
Members of this group are appointed by the mayor, and it would make sense that this important commission is representative of all people in Lincoln.
Numerous mayoral administrations and councils have expressed that before they will consider charter changes, they must be reviewed by the Charter Revision Commission. This precedent has established the commission as an integral part in the amendment process.
Currently, Lincoln Municipal Code 4.04.010 states that “the mayor shall attempt to achieve a balanced commission membership which shall be a reasonable representative cross-section of the residents of the city, both geographically and socio-economically ...” While geographic and socioeconomic requirements are well and good, it would be prudent to add political affiliation to this list.
The state provides a helpful standard in this regard. Many of Nebraska’s boards and commissions require the governor to consider political affiliation when selecting potential members. Take, for example, the Judicial Nominating Commission. The language regulating this group states clearly that no more than half of the members shall be from the same political party. Rules like this ensure a group that is representative. By following the state’s lead, Lincoln can move toward achieving the mayor’s goals by becoming a more inclusive city.
According to voter registration data, the logical political makeup for the 15-member Charter Revision Commission is six Democrats, six Republicans and three nonpartisans. Unfortunately, this is not the reality of the current group.
Right now, there are seven Democratic members, three nonpartisan members, three members who appear to be unregistered voters and only two Republican members. This does not represent the political makeup of our city.
If no action is taken, every decision this commission makes could be questioned on political terms. This commission should be as neutral as possible as it fulfills its role as the reviewer of charter changes.
In upcoming appointments, it is crucial that the mayor balance the commission politically. It would also be in the public’s best interest that the City Council update Municipal Code 4.04.010 to explicitly list political balance among the requirements for Charter Revision Commission members.
Lincoln’s charter is a part of our community foundation. It is essential that the commission tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to it is representative of all citizens. To truly meet the mayor’s goal of inclusivity, political affiliation, along with geographic and socioeconomic status, must be balanced on this commission.
These actions will help maintain trust in our city’s processes. It will also demonstrate to the public that the mayor means what she says: that all citizens have a voice here in Lincoln.
Jack Russell is policy and research coordinator for Lincoln Independent Business Association and writes on its behalf.