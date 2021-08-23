Local View: Bring balance to charter commission

Currently, Lincoln Municipal Code 4.04.010 states that “the mayor shall attempt to achieve a balanced commission membership which shall be a reasonable representative cross-section of the residents of the city, both geographically and socio-economically ...” While geographic and socioeconomic requirements are well and good, it would be prudent to add political affiliation to this list.

The state provides a helpful standard in this regard. Many of Nebraska’s boards and commissions require the governor to consider political affiliation when selecting potential members. Take, for example, the Judicial Nominating Commission. The language regulating this group states clearly that no more than half of the members shall be from the same political party. Rules like this ensure a group that is representative. By following the state’s lead, Lincoln can move toward achieving the mayor’s goals by becoming a more inclusive city.

According to voter registration data, the logical political makeup for the 15-member Charter Revision Commission is six Democrats, six Republicans and three nonpartisans. Unfortunately, this is not the reality of the current group.