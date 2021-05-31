Local View: Brighter days for schools

As another legislative session draws to a close in the Nebraska Unicameral, it is worthy to note that the appointment of a new chair for one of our Legislature’s standing committees has already been a game changer.

I am referring to the election of Sen. Lynne Walz as the chair of the Education Committee, a position which her colleagues affirmed by the narrowest of margins as the session got underway in January.

In recent years under a prior Education Committee chair, debate on education issues all too often disintegrated into disparaging attacks and overgeneralizations negatively characterizing Nebraska education and more broadly questioning the commitment of our state's tirelessly dedicated educators. Leadership matters. Senator Walz has reset the rhetoric on education debates and brought a principled and purposeful approach which dignifies the efforts of educators and values policy expertise.

While bi-partisan support was a necessary ingredient to advance Senator Walz to the chair position, this is not to imply that Senator Walz had total success in pushing pro-education legislation.