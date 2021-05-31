Local View: Brighter days for schools

As another legislative session draws to a close in the Nebraska Unicameral, it is worthy to note that the appointment of a new chair for one of our Legislature’s standing committees has already been a game changer.
I am referring to the election of Sen. Lynne Walz as the chair of the Education Committee, a position which her colleagues affirmed by the narrowest of margins as the session got underway in January.
In recent years under a prior Education Committee chair, debate on education issues all too often disintegrated into disparaging attacks and overgeneralizations negatively characterizing Nebraska education and more broadly questioning the commitment of our state's tirelessly dedicated educators. Leadership matters. Senator Walz has reset the rhetoric on education debates and brought a principled and purposeful approach which dignifies the efforts of educators and values policy expertise.
While bi-partisan support was a necessary ingredient to advance Senator Walz to the chair position, this is not to imply that Senator Walz had total success in pushing pro-education legislation.
A prominent case in point was LB529. The bill contained provisions for the distribution of lottery funds to support a wide range of important education programs. Despite being denoted by the Education Committee as a priority bill, it failed to advance when it became mired in a slog of amendments that came about when some senators remained staunchly opposed to the bill’s original intent to provide behavioral awareness training to school personnel through Nebraska’s Educational Service Units.
Opponents to LB529 were instead emphasizing use of force and restraint in certain circumstances as a means of addressing student behaviors. The fact that some of our state’s elected officials remain mired in antiquated and objectionable methods of student discipline indicates how far we have to go in order to fully educate policymakers on safer and more supportive policies.
Despite the failure of LB529 to advance, it was through Senator Walz’s leadership that the body convened an important conversation regarding the pressing need in schools for increased mental health supports for students. She sponsored LB528, which passed. Among many other provisions it added language requiring all newly-issued school identification cards to include a national or local suicide prevention hotline that can be called or texted.
Senator Walz has been a champion for promoting youth mental health services, dating back to 2018’s LB998, which would have established a school behavior and mental health collaborative and placed social workers to serve schools through each educational service unit. That bill passed but was subsequently vetoed by the governor.
In addition to the policy particulars themselves, an equally important factor in discerning the impact of Senator Walz’s leadership is that she is collaborative. Senator Walz has worked diligently to ensure that when education policy debates occur, they include the input of actual boots-on-the-ground practitioners: teachers, school administrators and locally elected school board members.
Our new Education Committee chair has elevated the level of discourse for education debates in our state. This is profoundly important given education’s prominence in our state budget and its significance as a critical state investment reflecting the profound obligation we have to our children and their futures.
Senator Walz’s resolve in supporting education legislation reflective of best practices while maintaining civility and decorum in these discussions suggests bright days ahead for Nebraskans.
John Skretta is the Educational Service Unit 6 administrator, headquartered in Milford and serving 16 area public school districts.