Local View: Bright future for ethanol

We need environmentalists to consider the entire lifecycle comparing EVs and ethanol. If they did, ethanol would already outperform. Thanks to innovation, technology and more sustainable practices, farmers and producers are significantly cutting the carbon intensity of ethanol – making Midwest plant-based ethanol more desirable around the world. As we continue to achieve more of our low carbon goals, blending requirements might not matter as biofuels become an even more superior low-carbon solution.

Since the Biden administration began highlighting its goals of reducing carbon emissions significantly, the ethanol industry has been hard at work reminding them that that’s exactly what we’ve been doing for years. Ethanol is the only non-toxic, homegrown option we have. Have policymakers not considered the environmental and political havoc on our planet to mine precious minerals to produce EV batteries? The U.S. cannot become dependent on China to power our transportation sector.

From one transportation industry to another, we know the regulatory work, costs, time and struggles that come with building and funding national infrastructure. We’ve been doing this for more than 40 years! We also know the uphill climb of automobile supply and demand. EVs are expensive to manufacture, purchase and charge. They are economically out-of-reach for many drivers.