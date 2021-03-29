Local View: Blueprint to bright future

Hudl and Nelnet are proud to have established our headquarters in Lincoln.

Over the years both companies have significantly expanded locally, nationally and internationally. Combined, we employ over 4,000 people right here in Lincoln and 9,000 worldwide.

The two of us were honored when we were asked to represent Lincoln business on the Blueprint Nebraska initiative.

The goal was to help draft a bold statewide plan to solidify Nebraska’s economic future in a very competitive world by attracting talent and investment to our state. Ultimately, participants from across the state created a 15-point plan spanning all aspects of improving life for all Nebraskans.

We believe this strategic plan, the Blueprint, is critical to Nebraska’s economic future -- especially in a post-pandemic era.

The aspirations from the plan that we think will be most helpful to retain and attract talent in Nebraska are:

* Retain and grow our workforce and prepare our workers for today’s and tomorrow’s jobs by leading peer states in overall job growth.

* Promote diversity and inclusion to retain and attract talent and connect communities across the state.