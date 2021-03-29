Local View: Blueprint to bright future

Hudl and Nelnet are proud to have established our headquarters in Lincoln.
Over the years both companies have significantly expanded locally, nationally and internationally. Combined, we employ over 4,000 people right here in Lincoln and 9,000 worldwide.
The two of us were honored when we were asked to represent Lincoln business on the Blueprint Nebraska initiative.
The goal was to help draft a bold statewide plan to solidify Nebraska’s economic future in a very competitive world by attracting talent and investment to our state. Ultimately, participants from across the state created a 15-point plan spanning all aspects of improving life for all Nebraskans.
We believe this strategic plan, the Blueprint, is critical to Nebraska’s economic future -- especially in a post-pandemic era.
The aspirations from the plan that we think will be most helpful to retain and attract talent in Nebraska are:
* Retain and grow our workforce and prepare our workers for today’s and tomorrow’s jobs by leading peer states in overall job growth.
* Promote diversity and inclusion to retain and attract talent and connect communities across the state.
* Provide a high quality of life that makes Nebraska attractive by leading peer states in the quality-of-life ranking.
* Attract new residents to the state by leading peer states in building the population of 18-34 year-olds.
* Enable the creation of high-paying jobs for Nebraskans in high-growth sectors by leading peer states in cost-of-living-adjusted median income growth.
Most importantly, in combination with these signature initiatives, we believe tax modernization has tremendous potential for attracting investment and talent to our state. A bold and robust plan to modernize the state’s aging tax code is essential for the health of Nebraska’s economy.
In our opinion, modernization means long-term funding for property tax relief, simplifying individual and corporate income taxes to stimulate growth and aligning economic incentive programs with Blueprint Nebraska initiatives.
It also includes the use of regional economic modeling to determine the best way to broaden the state’s sales tax base to improve Nebraska’s economic competitiveness, grow the statewide economy, and reduce the overall tax burden on all Nebraskans.
We encourage the state Legislature to take on these bold initiatives and grow the good life in every corner of the state.
Jeff Noordhoek is CEO or Nelnet. David Graff is CEO of Hudl.