Local View: Bioscience sector stepping up

Researchers have created a new protective barrier made of a clear, lightweight plastic. The barrier goes over patients who need to be intubated in order to provide another layer of protection between healthcare workers and patients who may have COVID-19.

Diagnostic testing has been another area where companies are working overtime to provide innovative solutions and supplies to keep up with demand.

Recently, BD (Becton Dickinson & Company) received two Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA for COVID-19 tests. BD is also working on a serology test that detects COVID-19 antibodies. Both of these developments are instrumental in supporting state efforts to ramp up testing capabilities.

These developments, combined with BD’s expansive Nebraska workforce in Broken Bow, Columbus and Holdrege working to manufacture medical devices and technology critical to patient care, will be an integral part of the collective response to this pandemic in Nebraska and across the country.

In addition to the work being done to slow the spread of the virus, the University of Nebraska Medical Center is taking part in a nationwide clinical trial of a new possible treatment for COVID-19 called remdesivir. Researchers are hoping to have a first analysis within weeks which should help them understand whether the drug is working.