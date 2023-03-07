Hartley Burr Alexander was born in Lincoln in 1873. He is responsible for the artistic themes and multiple quotes in our state Capitol. The inscription over the main entrance was inspired by his father, who had taught him, “The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen.” Watchfulness and our responsibility as citizens to work for a more noble life guided Alexander’s thoughts.

As a watchful and interested citizen, I find the continuing evolution of the Legislature over the past few election cycles has been somewhat intriguing. But it appears we are reaching a tipping point in terms of adhering to our state motto, "Equality before the Law."

There are currently three bills in the Legislature that need to be additionally addressed from the financial aspect and with a nod toward equality — regardless of any cultural or theological differences as to their topics.

Two bills have direct financial implications on the general fund income tax revenue of the state: LB606, Adopt the Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act, and LB753, Adopt the Opportunity Scholarships Act.

In section 5.1 of both bills, it reads that a taxpayer donating to bill-aligned, qualified organizations will receive a dollar for dollar credit for up to 50% of their income tax liability (per each bill, so 100% if giving to both). LB606 and LB753 have total credit caps of $10 million and $25 million respectively in their first year of enactment — with increases beyond year one.

In doing the simple math, total Nebraska individual income per year is about $51 billion (767,000 households times $66,600 income). So giving away $35 million in credits excuses the general fund income tax liability of 1.7% of total individual income ($875 million).

This amount is equivalent to nearly an entire week's worth (260 workdays times 1.7% equals 4.45 days) of all Nebraska's wages for two very specific causes. Yet there are only deductions (not credits) for things like homelessness or hunger — city missions or food banks. To preserve equality, these two bills should really only award deductions.

Why are our legislators proposing to wipe out income taxes for such selective donations and likely specific donors? For example, for any individual or business earning $2.5 million coupled with the new 3.99% top tax rate, their entire general fund income tax liability would be "credited" away if they simply give a combined $50,000 to organizations connected to these bills.

On an ideological note, several legislators or members of their party also believe that the poorest among us should always have “skin in the game” (2.46% on taxable income up to $3,440 and 3.51% for $3,440 to $20,590). So one can imagine that many of the wealthier donors to the causes of these two bills, which they would have likely supported anyway, will essentially choose to wipe out their entire general fund income tax liability — thus having no "skin in the game." Free roads, fire, safety, and other government services.

And I would contend that many of us give to most causes regardless of any tax consequences or benefits. That’s what makes Nebraska Nice!

Responsibility and equality also need to be addressed on another bill, LB626, the "heartbeat bill." This bill prohibits abortion in all but the earliest weeks of pregnancy (six weeks with some exceptions).

Regardless of your stance on this particular bill, it would seem there needs to be an amendment to cover the glaring omission of the responsibility of the other person involved in the pregnancy.

LB626 needs to include the identification of the potential "father" and the subsequent automatic (garnished if need be) equal support payments for pre-natal and post-birth care through the age of 18. If the "father" denies being the partner, they should be required to submit to a DNA test with failure to comply being similarly severe as the bill-related punishments prescribed for doctors.

If the state has a compelling interest in dictating and impacting the woman's future well-being, then it has an equally compelling interest in dictating the future responsibilities of the contributing male.

The benefits and privileges we all hope to enjoy through "Equality before the law" need to be carefully considered and balanced.

Granting credit-based taxable relief for a few narrow, select causes is a failure in equality. Equally unfair is failing to address the future responsibilities of a directly contributing party.

Using a fiscal perspective, all three bills fail to capture the spirit of Nebraska Nice and "Equality before the law."