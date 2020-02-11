Local View: 3 bills carry big price tag

As Nebraska lawmakers head into the heart of this short session, three proposals -- LB720, LB974 and LB1084 -- have emerged as the most prominent fiscal items for the Legislature to address this year.

And a major factor for lawmakers to keep in mind is that the bills’ combined fiscal impact could make it difficult to impossible to balance the state budget without having to raise taxes or slash funding for vital state services like K-12 education.

If the measures are approved, combined they could consume between roughly 7% and 9% of state revenues a year between FY23 and FY28. The average annual cost could be more than twice the size of the state appropriation for Corrections and nearly equal to state funding for the University of Nebraska.

Even if state revenues continue to grow at their historic adjusted annual rate of 4.2%, the impact of these measures would create a structural deficit that would have lawmakers continuously faced with having to increase taxes or cut funding for essential services like K-12 education to balance the state budget.

Two of the measures -- LB720 and LB974 -- also create other significant concerns for lawmakers to keep in mind.

