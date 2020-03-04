Local View: Bill opens housing options

Relatedly, a huge factor in rising home costs is the growing size of the average new home, which has more than doubled since the 1970s. Many residents are left behind in this narrow market, including young professionals, families looking for their first home and seniors wanting to downsize.

To combat this issue, I introduced LB794, the Missing Middle Housing Act, which would remove barriers to a wider variety of home choices and eliminate exclusionary zoning policies that ban many affordable, and desirable, housing choices like town homes.

Single-family, detached homes would still be allowed, of course, along with a mix of smaller plexes, courtyard homes and row houses that would return us to the more walkable and diverse neighborhoods close to amenities that many desire.

Passing the bill would not mean a free-for-all for developers. Cities would still be able to require neighborhood design standards and other regulations if they wished, and homebuilders have gotten skilled at incorporating varied housing seamlessly into existing neighborhoods in ways that do not lower surrounding property values.