Local View: Bill makes classrooms safer

* allow a teacher to request that a violent or disruptive student be held out of the classroom, with the goal of returning the student to the class as soon as possible after appropriate instructional or behavioral interventions or supports are implemented; and

* outline in state statute that school staff may need to use reasonable physical intervention to safely manage the behavior of a student to protect such student, another student or school personnel from physical injury.

As it stands, there are no consistent policies or procedures in Nebraska schools that address the management of disruptive behavior in the school environment. LB147 will set forth consistent, clear directives to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff alike.

NSEA is also pursuing adequate funding to provide additional mental and behavioral health resources for our students and additional training support for school staff to reduce the incidence of assaults and injuries.

Teachers want safe learning environments for all children, every day. I encourage you to read Amendment 1803 to LB147 and to support teachers by encouraging your state senator to stand with teachers and give us the tools we need to keep your children — all children — safe while they learn and grow. We love our students and our profession, and we want the best for all our children.

Rita Bennett is president of the Lincoln Education Association. Presidents of 54 local education associations in Nebraska co-signed this column.

