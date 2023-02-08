A bill that would limit abortion to cases of rape, incest and imperiling life of the mother once a baby’s heartbeat is detected is being considered by the Nebraska Legislature.

On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a group of Nebraska doctors held a press conference to express their opposition. As a local physician who practices obstetrics, I would like to clarify the medical science behind LB626.

The chief allegation at the outset of the press conference was that mothers’ lives would be put in jeopardy by this law. They said LB626 is “dangerous for pregnant people and medically irresponsible,” citing instances of ectopic pregnancy or when a patient’s water breaks too early, causing her to be at risk of sepsis, hemorrhage, hysterectomy or, in very rare cases, death.

Another doctor in the room referenced heartbreaking cases of anencephaly and the risk those situations may pose to a mother in highly rare situations. As someone who has spent several years working with pregnant women from all walks of life, I would share these concerns — if they were not already accommodated for in the legislation.

The "Nebraska Heartbeat Act" explicitly permits abortions when there is a “medical emergency.” Medical emergency is defined as “any condition which, in reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of the pregnant woman as to necessitate the termination of her pregnancy to avert her death or for which a delay in terminating her pregnancy will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”

Not only does the bill provide for these life-saving abortions, it also gives medical professionals discretion to intervene to prevent permanent physical harm. There is also a provision allowing the treatment of an ectopic pregnancy in the exceptionally rare instance of cardiac activity.

Those at the press conference suggested doctors could be in danger of losing their license if they perform such interventions. In reality, medical professionals may rely on evidence-based guidance from national and state medical organizations, as doctors in other states with similar abortion limits are doing.

For example, when a woman’s water breaks prior to when the unborn child can survive birth, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises: “Women presenting with PPROM before neonatal viability should be (offered) ... immediate delivery (termination of pregnancy by induction of labor or dilation and evacuation).” That is the standard procedure and that is what will continue to be done in Nebraska after the passage of LB626.

I believe the intentions of many of my colleagues with “life of the mother” concerns about this bill are genuine, even though they are incorrect. Disappointingly, the tone of the press conference changed when speakers moved on to claims, reflecting Planned Parenthood talking points, that saving more unborn lives from abortion will hurt Nebraska’s economy.

I’ll leave any fiscal arguments to the economists. But for doctors to speak of the value of human lives in terms of dollars and profit margins is an unconscionable violation of our Hippocratic Oath. Medical professionals are not charged with making a political calculation about the supposed impact to GDP but to do all within our power to protect the mothers and unborn children in our care.

These unborn children have a heartbeat. The unborn child’s cardiovascular system starts to develop just three weeks after conception, and the heartbeat begins in the fifth week of the pregnancy. The presence of a heartbeat indicates that a baby has a remarkably high chance of surviving to birth. Despite the semantics employed by those who wish to obfuscate science, myocardial (heart) cells beating in rhythm to circulate blood is in fact a heartbeat.

The good news is Nebraskans are compassionate and they recognize the science. A majority of Nebraskans are in favor of LB626, which could save up to 2,000 innocent lives per year. They, along with many in the medical field, are right to question whether the press conference was in the interest of mothers and their unborn children, or rather a tactical and political maneuver that serves pro-abortion goals of abortion on demand.

As a physician and a father of a son who was born very prematurely, I stand with the mothers and the precious little lives they carry within them. I will continue to dedicate my life to the sound doctrine that my practice of medicine was founded upon: Primum non nocere, First, do no harm.