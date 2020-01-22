Local View: Bill helps teachers teach

When parents drop off their children at the front doors of a public school, they are entrusting the custodial care of a vulnerable member of their family to our public school employees.

We all expect that our children’s physical safety is their top priority. We want school employees to be assured that they can intervene to protect our children from doing harm to themselves or others and also be able to protect themselves. With those expectations should come freedom from fear of liability or loss of employment if they do so in a safe and reasonable manner.

In America, parents have traditionally expected that if their child or other students misbehave, the teacher has the authority to control the learning environment by temporarily removing a student from the classroom.

Parents understand that their child or other children may have special needs. No one disagrees that before the early 1990s and the enactment of federal laws to protect these children, they were treated unfairly in school discipline policies.

These children now have Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) that include a process on how the student’s behavior is handled when or if they disrupt the class. Those plans must take precedence over any school policy on removing a disruptive student from the classroom.