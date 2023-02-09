Here in Nebraska we hold certain values dearly: property rights, personal freedoms, local control, keeping our families together and prioritizing Nebraska businesses over outside interests.

These values are some of the most important aspects of preserving The Good Life for our state’s citizens.

Imagine something that would attack all these important values at once.

Picture it:

You’ve finally bought the home of your dreams. It’s in a safe neighborhood on the edge of town. The beautiful Nebraska countryside stretches out on one side, affording you a panoramic view from your living room window. Your children can walk to school just blocks away, and everything you need is within a 10-minute drive.

But suddenly, a neighboring landowner leases his ground to a factory farm that adds noise, foul odors and dirty air to your little piece of heaven. The large trucks going to and from the facility kick up dust by day and make noise at night.

Soon your daughter develops asthma, and the increased traffic makes it impossible for your kids to walk to school. When a pandemic wipes out much of the livestock at the facility, the stench of the dead animals is unbearable. Your kids’ beloved pets begin to sicken and die, too.

Some of the neighbors begin to move out, but you find that your home value has diminished too much by the proximity of these facilities to make that a viable option.

You begin to investigate what can be done, only to find out that because more than a year has passed since the facilities began operating, or because you still owe the bank more than 50% of the balance of your home loan, or because you live six-tenths of a mile from the offending facility, nothing can be done. Nothing. Your state has no laws protecting you. Worse, it actually has a law protecting those facilities against any legal liability.

You are trapped living in a place that poses multiple health risks to your family and in a home that you not only no longer enjoy but cannot sell, even at great financial loss.

Is this a picture of The Good Life?

How could it happen?

Right now there’s a bill moving through the Legislature that could turn your dream life into a nightmare. Some legislators in the unicameral hide the heinous provisions of LB662 behind a deceptive title: “Change provisions of the Nebraska Right to Farm Act relating to certain public or private nuisances.”

This bill prohibits any Nebraska resident from obtaining legal relief in the above scenario unless they:

• Own more than 50% of the affected property; or

• Live no more than a half-mile from source of nuisance; or

• File a nuisance lawsuit within one year of the start of the nuisance activity.

Let’s break down the problems with these provisions:

First and foremost, the legislation removes a property owner’s right to the peaceful use and quiet enjoyment of their own property. Why on earth do we want to take property rights away from Nebraska citizens?

Second, the bill will limit development, impeding growth and economic opportunity. Developers aren’t going to build badly needed housing on the outskirts of towns when no one wants to live there.

Third, the proposed legislation is a brazen attack on local control, limiting what municipalities can do to make their cities livable and inviting to young families whose parents would like to see them stay in Nebraska.

Fourth, such policy will make Nebraska irresistibly attractive to out-of-state and foreign interests who wish to invest in nuisance-creating agricultural operations that are protected from legal liability and located as far as possible from their own homes and shores.

Finally, and perhaps worst of all, LB662 solves no existing problem. We don’t have courts clogged with lawsuits over nuisance-creating agricultural operations in Nebraska because we don’t have an overabundance of those facilities here.

Yet.

We soon will if we don’t act. Nebraskans can do one simple thing to stop all this from happening: they can ask their state senator to oppose LB662, connecting online or via phone.

Tell them you don’t want them to vote for a bill that takes away your property rights, your personal freedoms, your municipality’s local control and your children’s opportunity to stay in Nebraska without fear of an invasion by out-of-state and foreign business interests.

Tell them to oppose LB662 and thereby preserve The Good Life for you and your family.