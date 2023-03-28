Nebraska’s child care system is as fractured as it is vital to the well-being of our state and its residents. We depend on it to ensure the financial stability of our households, meet the needs of our labor market and stimulate economic activity at the state and local levels.

We also know child care is a critical support to working parents who are responsible for guiding the healthy development and education of their youngest children. For most Nebraska families with young children, child care isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. But it’s time to acknowledge that the economics of child care in our state simply don’t work, and we’re already paying the price for hoping the problem would simply correct itself.

We’ve known for years that child care isn’t cheap or easy, either for providers who offer these services or parents who depend upon them. And the problem is getting worse.

The costs of running a child care program — payroll, insurance, supplies, food, rent — have risen faster over the past two decades than the incomes of working families. As a result, the margin between what providers must earn just to break even and the fees parents can afford to pay for child care has vanished.

The poverty rate for early educators in Nebraska is over 29% — much higher than Nebraska workers in general (10%) and 11 times higher than K-8 teachers (3%).

Low wages and lack of benefits mean child care providers struggle with food security, housing and health care. Many hold a second job just to meet basic needs. Aside from a sense of personal commitment to help give children a good start in life, there’s very little reason to choose child care as a profession.

The Nebraska Department of Labor calculates that 40% of the child care workforce turned over in 2022, forcing many providers to downscale their programs or close entirely. Since 2019, Nebraska has lost 10% of its licensed child care programs.

As a result, child care has become even more scarce and expensive for families in all parts of our state. In Lincoln, 74% of children under age 6 have all available parents in the workforce. Also in Lincoln, one out of every five children under age 6 live in poverty or near poverty.

These families don’t have the choice of “getting by” without resorting to child care. But when the average annual cost of child care in Lancaster County is $12,398 for an infant and $10,398 for a preschooler, the financial burden has become all but insupportable for many families. That means a growing number of parents are being driven to a threshold where the benefits of participating in the workforce no longer outweigh the cost of child care.

Think about that. The broken economics of child care is pushing parents to leave the labor force at a time when we need to be doing more to address our state’s acute workforce shortage. And for Nebraska’s single-parent families, there are simply no choices at all.

For far too long, we’ve chosen to believe that Nebraska’s child care providers and parents can work out a solution between themselves. As a result, we’ve failed our kids, parents, early childhood professionals and employers. It’s time to change that.

Earlier this year, I introduced a bill in the Legislature to ease the financial strain on child care providers and families who depend upon them. LB318 reauthorizes the School Readiness Tax Credit Act, which financially rewards child care providers for remaining in the industry while improving the quality of their services. This bill also provides a refundable credit to reduce the heavy financial burden on parents with children in child care. Finally, LB318 offers a non-refundable tax credit that encourages private sector contributors to grow child care infrastructure, especially in communities where the need is greatest.

These measures are no silver bullet, but they are a step in the right direction. It’s my belief that Nebraskans and policymakers want to do the right thing for our youngest kids, their hardworking parents and the child care professionals who have their backs. It’s time to rethink the way our child care system works so more residents of our state can benefit from the promise of the good life Nebraska made to them. We’re counting on them to stay rooted here, and they’re counting on us to make it possible.