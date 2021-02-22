Local View: Bettering the Beef State

Despite the minimal reduction in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, The Beef State would face serious consequences. Thousands of lost jobs, skyrocketing unemployment that would devastate Nebraska’s rural communities and cause severe harm to the state budget given livestock’s $12 billion economic impact. Think less money for schools, roads, natural resource districts, health and human services, etc.

There has been significant progress in overall sustainability achieved by the U.S. cattle industry, and we are doing more with less than our forefathers. Compared to 1977, the U.S. today produces the same amount of beef with 33% fewer cattle. We are dedicated to continuously improving and becoming even more sustainable.

Cattle play an incredibly important role in our food system as upcyclers, which refers to their ability to consume human-inedible forage and plant leftovers and turn it into high-quality protein. In fact, 90% of what cattle eat is forage and plant leftovers that people can’t eat, and more than 40% of the land in the contiguous U.S. is pasture and rangeland that is too rocky, steep and/or arid to support cultivated agriculture –- yet this land can support cattle and protein upcycling.