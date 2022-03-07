Local View: Best days are, indeed, ahead for the rural economy

I agree with President Biden, America’s best days are ahead of us, especially for rural Nebraskans.

Farm to Family Grocery Store in Hay Springs is filled with fresh produce and meat from local and regional producers. It boasts an energy efficient deli and coolers and is supported by a cooperative of local community members.

Farm to Family is an example of the resiliency and commitment to community found all across rural Nebraska and supported wholeheartedly by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Agency. I believe it is a community role model for rural communities everywhere, demonstrating the strength and capabilities we have when we pull together to do what is right.

As Nebraska’s USDA RD state director, I’m proud of Farm to Family and the role that our organization has played in providing grant funding to improve energy efficiency and free up capital for this local grocery store.

Promoting energy efficiency, finding new approaches to our food supply chain challenges and increasing affordability for essential items for Nebraska families are all top priorities for the Biden-Harris Administration, as outlined by the president last week.

Our job at USDA RD is to bring big goals and visions for our country to life in rural Nebraska. The country has faced deep challenges over the past year, and the people of rural America know this better than anyone.

Rural communities are resilient, and as the success of rural America goes, so goes the rest of the country.

That’s why the progress we have made in rural Nebraska over the past year is a good sign for everyone. By investing in water infrastructure and broadband, rural business opportunities and the American food supply chain, USDA RD is helping communities build a foundation for sustained economic growth.

Through the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, we’re answering the president’s call to create more resilient, diverse and secure supply chains. Promoting competition in the processing sector will lead to fairer prices for farmers, greater value for workers and more affordable and healthier food produced closer to home for families.

These investments create jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas. They help grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out like the president talked about, and they contribute to a circular economy where the resources and wealth we build in rural Nebraska stay right here in Nebraska.

This is just the beginning. In the State of the Union, President Biden committed to provide affordable high-speed internet for every American — urban, suburban, rural and tribal communities, to growing our energy production through wind and solar and continuing to grow manufacturing in rural America.

Our team at USDA Rural Development is committed to giving everyone a fair shot and providing equitable access to federal resources to build rural prosperity. That means making more things here at home, buying made-in-America merchandise, strengthening our supply chains and lowering costs for working families. It means giving people support in the communities they know and love, right here in Nebraska, from Hay Springs to Pawnee City and everywhere in between.

I’m optimistic about our future because I see the great work we’ve done, I know the great work we’re doing, and I know the people of Nebraska are smart, resilient and proud Americans who make up the very fiber of this nation.

I know we’ve been through tough times, and I know we’re getting through them. Americans have been through tough times before and the result will be a stronger, more resilient nation, united in love for country and one another. That’s why I believe our best days are ahead.

Kate Bolz lives in Lincoln, is a native Otoe County and is Nebraska state director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Agency.

