Local View: Believe science and act

Their predictions are now coming true as we see dramatic shifts in weather. Record heat waves causing massive wildfires. Melting glaciers and polar ice caps. Warming oceans, rising sea levels and ocean acidification. Droughts followed by floods. All of it causing devastation on the environment and all forms of life on Earth.

All the while, fossil fuel magnates continue to use taxpayer money from government subsidies to enlist lobbyists to sway Congress to support the extraction of fossil fuels. And where are they extracting all this, as President Trump calls it, “beautiful coal, gas and oil?”

The fossil fuel magnates have found it in none other than our most precious of treasures -- our national parks.

While Trump boasts of being an advocate for the environment, he has slashed more than 100 environmental protection programs, and the recent national parks legislation he signed is nothing more than another attempt to cover up the utter destruction that will occur from the effects of mining, drilling and fracking. We the taxpayers will again be paying the bill, in the form of increased park fees and lodging taxes.