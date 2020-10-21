Local View: Believe science and act

Taking a drive down Nebraska 2, one can notice the new tracks the BNSF Railroad is laying. This will enable coal cars a mile and half long to transport coal to the power plant near Nebraska City twice a day, six days a week.
While hundreds of coal plants across the U.S. are now closed or in the process of closing and converting to clean energy, one has to wonder: Why on God’s green Earth are we still burning coal in Nebraska?
New technologies now enable 100% conversion to reliable clean energy sources. We know coal is one of the major sources of CO2 emissions, and doctors and health experts tell us air pollution from coal-fired power plants is linked with asthma, cancer, heart and lung ailments, neurological problems, acid rain, global warming and other severe environmental and public health impacts.
More than 25 years ago, NASA scientists began warning us of the impacts of increasing CO2 emissions. The images and data taken from satellites showed dramatic shifts in the protective ozone layer. They predicted rising CO2 levels would have long-term negative effects on the weather and climate.
We believed them. After all, these were the same people who successfully sent a man to the moon, launched a space station, sent up a telescope to explore deep space and invented technologies all of us use in our homes. Why then don’t we trust in those same NASA scientists today? Is it because their reports are now considered “fake news"?
Their predictions are now coming true as we see dramatic shifts in weather. Record heat waves causing massive wildfires. Melting glaciers and polar ice caps. Warming oceans, rising sea levels and ocean acidification. Droughts followed by floods. All of it causing devastation on the environment and all forms of life on Earth.
All the while, fossil fuel magnates continue to use taxpayer money from government subsidies to enlist lobbyists to sway Congress to support the extraction of fossil fuels. And where are they extracting all this, as President Trump calls it, “beautiful coal, gas and oil?”
The fossil fuel magnates have found it in none other than our most precious of treasures -- our national parks.
While Trump boasts of being an advocate for the environment, he has slashed more than 100 environmental protection programs, and the recent national parks legislation he signed is nothing more than another attempt to cover up the utter destruction that will occur from the effects of mining, drilling and fracking. We the taxpayers will again be paying the bill, in the form of increased park fees and lodging taxes.
The world’s leading scientists report that to prevent dangerous levels of global warming, governments should act to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. New reports indicate we have now reached that level. The sooner we act to reduce greenhouse gases, the less severe the impacts will be. Now is the time to implement solutions. Countries like Denmark and Sweden have already committed to 100% renewable, while outlawing the use of coal.
The Paris Climate Accord was dumped by the current administration as being another “Chinese hoax” and a “waste of time and taxpayer money.”
In the meantime, other countries, including those in Europe, Asia and Africa are divesting from fossil fuels and investing in green alternative energy sources, all while the current administration doles out billions in subsidies to support the fossil fuel industries and cuts funding to clean energy startups.
Lastly, we have seen the major global banks and investors divesting from fossil fuels, including coal. By 2015, fossil fuel divestment was reportedly the fastest growing divestment movement in history.
In April 2020, institutions representing $14 trillion in assets worldwide had begun or committed to a divestment from fossil fuels. New investments are now being driven by clean energy technology, with new company startups, job transitioning and clean energy markets.
In light of all this data-driven science and economics, driving down Nebraska 2 and seeing the laying of new track seems ludicrous. Whether you’re a climate change denier or supporter, it makes no difference. The climate is changing, so why not err on the side of caution?
Green technologies are here and they are here to stay. However, for the transition to be successful we need leaders who are committed to getting the U.S. back into the global clean energy loop.
Mark Daharsh is a retired teacher who lives in Lincoln.
