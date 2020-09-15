Local View: Be counted; make vote count

In 2016, for example, the Legislature passed a bill that would have set up an independent redistricting committee, only to have Gov. Pete Ricketts veto it. The bill’s sponsors, one a Republican, the other a Democrat, refused to attempt an override.

Nebraskans, by and large, are proud of our one-house Legislature, and we value the service of our elected officials. But it is long past time for us to recognize that in the critical realm of redistricting, they are the problem, not the solution. Politicians cannot, and should not, be responsible for determining who will vote for them.

In America, elections are supposed to represent the will of the people – not the will of politicians. We are supposed to choose our elected representatives. Voters deserve competitive, fair elections in which every vote counts. Nebraska is a part of that growing number of states where the people no longer want to be silenced by voting maps that don’t represent their communities.

This is the last chance we have to make sure Nebraskans count in our democracy and get our fair share of resources. I know the long-lasting impact of our community completing the Census. Will you do your part today?

Gavin Geis is the executive director of Common Cause Nebraska.