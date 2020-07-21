Local View: Battling hunger and COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether it is the significant demand at the Food Bank of Lincoln or long lines at food pantries elsewhere in our state, the images of people struggling to put food on the table are alarming reminders of the vulnerability faced by millions of people across the U.S.

COVID-19 has upended the lives of millions of individuals and families already struggling to make ends meet and many more who find themselves asking for help for the first time. Given the overwhelming need, I embarked on a bipartisan effort to support a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and nonprofits like United Way Worldwide (UWW) that provide last mile delivery of critical food supplies to vulnerable Americans.

Hunger in America is skyrocketing. Feeding America estimates that 54 million people (one in six) could face hunger this year, including 18 million children (one in four).

According to research by the Brookings Institution, 40% of households with mothers and children under 12 have reported household food insecurity since the onset of COVID-19. In approximately one in five of such households, children are experiencing hunger “to an extent unprecedented in modern times.” Demand at food banks has increased by an average of 70% compared to the same time last year, with nearly 40% of customers having never used food banks before the pandemic.