“Nebraska is a big state. The needs of its urban centers in the east are far different from the rural communities that dot the rest of the landscape. That’s one of the reasons the concept of local control is essential here. And it’s one of the reasons that statewide solutions can have unintended and far-reaching consequences.” – Journal Star editorial board opinion, Feb. 8.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

While we understand why a sharp increase in the minimum wage sounds promising, the impact of such a mandate, especially in rural areas, is much starker.

An arbitrary hike in the minimum wage doesn’t hurt businesses we generally consider to be bad actors — businesses that exploit labor, short benefits or cut hours despite record profits. Like most mandates, the policy hurts our local businesses: grocers, daycares, restaurants, hardware stores, salons, builders, bakeries, and the list goes on.

There is a reason large national and multinational corporations don’t fight union-backed minimum wage initiatives. Those companies automate sooner, cut jobs, hours and benefits, absorb the tighter margins and simply wait for their small and medium-sized competition to go out of business.

Local retailers cannot simply absorb this cost. While not everyone will shutter because of the new mandate, they will be forced to stop hiring, cut positions, reduce hours of operation, cut services, increase prices or all of the above.

The positions we are going to see lost are those for young people, people entering or re-entering the workforce and people with disabilities. Valuable entry-level jobs, the fun jobs, the ones where you work for caring and creative people who are willing to offer flexibility, aren’t going to exist.

High schoolers looking for after-school work in small communities will be forced to drive farther, and options will be limited to a big box store or fast food.

Childcare centers offering positions to high schoolers and college students will be forced to stop. While the cost of childcare will continue to climb, the number of caregivers in those classrooms will be reduced.

LB15 and LB327 do not represent efforts to undermine the initiative. If both of these bills passed, the minimum wage would still climb to $15 by 2026 and would still increase every year after that. There is no effort to dismantle the vote. There is, however, an effort to bring a semblance of relief to the companies and local businesses who, while not the target of voters, will be the most harmed.

A number of states and the federal government recognize that a youth wage encourages employers to continue hiring young people, even though they are restricted by federal law from doing the same work as an 18-year-old. And a number of states – including California – cap their minimum wage CPI increase, recognizing that left unchecked, such a provision would drive inflation and leave businesses with a great deal of uncertainty.

The people of Nebraska agreed that there should be balance between the petition process and the unicameral when they added language to the Constitution to allow two-thirds of the Legislature to amend an initiative petition. It is the role of the Legislature to make sure no one is unduly harmed by unintended, but still harmful, impacts of the initiative process.

Clearly the voters understood that for the sake of the bigger picture, there should be balance. Is it too much for our leaders to do the same?