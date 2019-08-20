Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird recently urged the City Council to ask our congressional delegation to support grant requests for autonomous vehicles in the city.
The planned use for these AVs would have them circulating in the downtown area from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to the Haymarket and to the State Capitol and Innovation Campus. This represents a high-profile, glitzy idea, but it's not the only way the vehicles can be employed.
Instead, there are as host of reasons to focus use of the AVs in outlying parts of Lincoln rather than in the downtown core.
These vehicles should perform a helpful role in a total transportation system for Lincoln. A problem facing transportation systems in all cities is something called the "last mile" and its counterpart, the "first mile." This refers to a way to get people from their front doorstep to the nearest bus stop and getting them back home.
On Nov. 1, 2016, StarTran revamped its system to move bus routes from residential streets to arterials as recommended in the updated transportation development plan. This move, coupled with having buses stop at designated locations instead of every corner outside the downtown area as it previously had, has expedited bus times.
This change has benefited some and inconvenienced others. Bus riders used to catching a bus near home may have to walk a greater distance. For some riders with disabilities, these few blocks are an insurmountable barrier. Almost three years after the big change, I still hear people talking about the difficulty of riding StarTran buses.
Using large, conventional, 40-seat buses to circulate through residential neighborhoods is not cost effect. However, an AV system using small shuttles as circulators and collectors, bringing people from home to bus stops and back, would solve the first mile and last mile problems. Rather than using them downtown, employing them in outlying areas makes a great deal of sense for many reasons.
The mayor stated that AVs are capable of speeds between 15 mph and 25 mph. With plans to serve the capitol and Innovation Campus, the vehicles would have to traverse some streets with 35 mph speed limits. AVs would impede traffic flow of driver-operated vehicles on these streets.
Of concern is the need for AVs to interface with traditional cars. The potential for conflict is much greater in the busy downtown than on residential streets elsewhere.
There is also a threshold question as to whether AV technology is ripe enough to be used in Lincoln. Based upon a great deal of reading on the nature of AVs, I have grave reservations about their reliability and ability to cope with conventional traffic.
We need to carefully edge into the AV era, rather than jump in as proposed by our mayor and her predecessor. The original plan for a pilot project involving AVs in the downtown area was something I grudgingly supported. A small start with five AVs would permit Lincoln to experiment and work out possible bugs before wholesale deployment. Now, I'm hearing 15 AVs now and up to 40 soon -- it's too much, too fast.
One of the biggest problems is trying to create technology for AVs so that they won't pose a hazard to conventional cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. Downtown, the potential for such conflict is great. It would be less so on residential streets.
Besides, there are a number of other alternatives for downtown circulation stops other than AVs.
The downtown trolley bus replicas are glitzy but feel a bit fake. A nice downtown vintage streetcar system could be devised. Omaha is already working on such a system. The bike path down N Street would accommodate track for the streetcars, and a return loop could be constructed on Q or R streets.
A monorail system for downtown could have stops at various skywalks. A rail shuttle system using unmanned cars has been successfully used for years at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown. Riders simply punch in their destination when boarding the car.
The megabucks spent for AVs could be better invested in proven technology or simply in hastening the conversion of the StarTran fleet to battery-electric buses or accelerating the implementation of the phase changes recommended by the consultants who updated the transportation development plan.
I'm concerned that the mayor's push may make Lincoln residents human guinea pigs at risk with AVs that aren't yet perfected. Let's take a lesson from NASA: We did a lot of orbital shots before the moon launch to make sure we got it right!
If we must have AVs, let's be smart about it and use them outside the downtown area. I recognize that a feeder system outside the city's core may not have the same glitz and glamour as using them downtown, but it makes better sense.