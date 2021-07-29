Local View: Audit shows Nebraska Environmental Trust Board still doing its job

The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board requested and has recently received an audit report from the state auditor. The audit raised shortcomings in the administration of the trust that some would find, on first read, to be troubling. But auditors aren’t required to place events in context or to demonstrate any recognition of common sense, so here is my take on a couple of the issues raised in the audit report.
In 2005, the trust had requested and received an opinion from the attorney general describing the limits to be placed on transfers from an endowment fund maintained by the trust. In 2020, relying on the 2005 opinion, the trust made a request for a transfer from the endowment fund. In 2007, the attorney general overruled the 2005 decision in an opinion delivered to the State Investment Council and the state treasurer but not the trust.
When the trust made a request in 2020 for transfer of funds, it was the State Investment Council and the state treasurer who implemented the request. The state auditor does not identify their responsibility for acting on a request they knew was not in compliance with the 2007 opinion. The harm described by the state auditor is the making of an innocent request approved by other actors who knew better. Additionally, the funds were not expended and the transfer will be reversed.
The trust did not make grant site visits in 2020 as required by law. The auditor is not required to (and did not) note that in 2020, the state of Nebraska made significant changes based on executive orders issued by the governor to the way it did business because a pandemic was in progress.
You could get a mixed drink to take out. State employees did not have to go to the office to work. Drivers’ licenses were extended because examiners could not see people. Penalties on personal property taxes were suspended because taxpayers could not be expected to sign forms at the courthouse. Public officials were allowed to conduct meetings electronically because there was a public health risk associated with in-person meetings. The Department of Banking and Finance was not required to make annual examinations of financial institutions.
There are more examples, but the point is that a failure to do site visits in 2020 requiring travel across the state is understandable in the context of the pandemic and that decision followed general state policy.
The trust did not obtain all of the grant documentation required by its rules or policies in 2020. The four-person staff of the trust was shorthanded as its grant administrator left, and the vacant position was not filled for several months. Again, it seems some consideration of the context is in order. Remember the pandemic.
Initiation of the financial audit, as well as a review by the Department of Administrative Services, could be seen as political moves. Both were strongly promoted by Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment Director Jim Macy, who championed a grant by the trust to his agency that resulted in a lawsuit and eventual withdrawal of the grant. Macy has also been under fire for mishandling environmental disasters at Mead and Alvo.
The audit should not be ignored, but this sample of audit findings indicates it should not be used as the basis for seeking a scapegoat. The audit should be used within the context of the period examined to improve trust practices and procedures, hopefully without making them more bureaucratic.
Comments by trust board members Mark Quandahl and Jim Hellbusch indicate that at least they are considering that approach. For example, they recognized trust staffing has not grown in 25 years even though it now administers significantly more grants and funds.
We welcome reasoned and informed approaches that insure a strong future to allow the trust to continue its important service to Nebraska’s future.
Sandy Scofield of Lincoln is a former Nebraska state senator and president of Friends of the Environmental Trust.