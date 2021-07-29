Local View: Audit shows Nebraska Environmental Trust Board still doing its job

The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board requested and has recently received an audit report from the state auditor. The audit raised shortcomings in the administration of the trust that some would find, on first read, to be troubling. But auditors aren’t required to place events in context or to demonstrate any recognition of common sense, so here is my take on a couple of the issues raised in the audit report.

In 2005, the trust had requested and received an opinion from the attorney general describing the limits to be placed on transfers from an endowment fund maintained by the trust. In 2020, relying on the 2005 opinion, the trust made a request for a transfer from the endowment fund. In 2007, the attorney general overruled the 2005 decision in an opinion delivered to the State Investment Council and the state treasurer but not the trust.

When the trust made a request in 2020 for transfer of funds, it was the State Investment Council and the state treasurer who implemented the request. The state auditor does not identify their responsibility for acting on a request they knew was not in compliance with the 2007 opinion. The harm described by the state auditor is the making of an innocent request approved by other actors who knew better. Additionally, the funds were not expended and the transfer will be reversed.