In several recent Lancaster County Board meetings, public commenters as well as public officials have resorted to ad hominem attacks.

Ad hominem attacks are a type of fallacy in a debate where rather than addressing the merits of an argument or idea, the person making the attack targets the character or personal traits of the person making the argument.

During public comment, I have heard election integrity advocates call Nebraska’s secretary of state a “fascist” and “communist” instead of addressing the policy being considered. I have heard an official from the Secretary of State’s Office dismiss comments because “they wouldn’t pass a sixth grade math test.”

Both derogatory comments were an attempt to discredit an individual rather than engage the issue at hand. Additionally, these specific comments were about as far from the truth as possible. Secretary of State Bob Evnen is absolutely not a fascist or a communist; he is a strong conservative voice in our community. Likewise, the person deemed unable to pass a sixth grade test is literally a rocket scientist.

Ad hominem attacks are irrelevant to the actual argument at hand. Attacking someone's character or person does not address the validity of their ideas, evidence or reasoning. It diverts attention away from the topic and focuses on personal matters that are unrelated to the discussion.

Ad hominem attacks do not provide any substantive counterarguments. Instead of engaging with the issues raised by the other party, it fails to address the substance of the argument and avoids the intellectual challenge of presenting a well-reasoned response.

Ad hominem attacks degrade the overall quality of the discussion or debate. When arguments devolve into personal attacks, it becomes difficult to have a productive and rational conversation. It creates a hostile atmosphere that hinders meaningful exchange of ideas and prevents constructive dialogue.

Ad hominem attacks shift the focus from the topic or issue being discussed to the person making the argument. This diversionary tactic can lead to a loss of focus on the original point and prevent the exploration of alternative perspectives, evidence or solutions.

And most important to me as an elected official, engaging in ad hominem attacks undermines the credibility of the person making them. Instead of presenting logical arguments, using derogatory language indicates a lack of substantive counterarguments. It diminishes the attacker's credibility and makes it hard for me to take their viewpoints seriously. Every time public commenters or presenters use ad hominem attacks, in my mind, it erases any positive gains they have made in swaying me toward action.

When you engage in civil debate, whether publicly or privately, do not resort to insults, derogatory comments or attempts to discredit the individual. Instead, prepare a logical point and state it clearly and concisely, and then use persuasive evidence and conclusions to support your case.

With this step toward civility, we all win. We can hear each other more clearly, understand points being made, make informed decisions and come to a consensus.