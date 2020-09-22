Local View: Assault on Big Tech a waste

Anti-business liberal politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren seek to wield the heavy hand of the federal government to punish and break up companies that they selectively determine as “too big.”

Senator Warren already has championed the idea of breaking up Big Tech, and she has proposed legislation that would prevent many companies from engaging in any merger-and-acquisition. These are anti-capitalist measures, and pursuing them would constitute a blatant subversion of our historic free market principles.

Unfortunately, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined other state attorneys general and Senator Warren in this misguided fight. As an avowed conservative, he should know better. Overreaching big government interference is not the solution.

Too many politicians have slapped a bull's eye on the back of Big Tech companies, and they have done so at exactly the wrong time – in the middle of the current crisis with COVID-19.