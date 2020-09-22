Local View: Assault on Big Tech a waste

Politicians recently have started to utter the seemingly harmless but ultimately destructive phrase, “Let’s break up Big Tech.” It’s a common discussion in Washington. D.C., these days, with members of Congress discussing the idea of leveling antitrust charges against technology giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.
Following a hearing a few weeks ago in the House featuring Big Tech CEOs, the Senate Judiciary Committee recently held its own hearing to discuss whether Google has been monopolistic in its handling of online advertising. And the Wall Street Journal has reported that the FTC is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against Facebook.
In considering these developments, it is important to remember that the federal government has a bad track record on antitrust issues. The government famously blocked Blockbuster from merging with Hollywood Entertainment on the grounds that the combined company would become too powerful.
What the government, of course, failed to predict is how technology would change the marketplace and make this merger inconsequential. Federal bureaucrats and our elected officials don’t have a crystal ball, and this is particularly true with tech companies in a marketplace constantly rapidly changing and evolving.
Conservatives believe in limited government and hold a fundamental belief that politicians and bureaucrats should not pick winners and losers. These threatened antitrust lawsuits are the antithesis of this ideal and pose a direct offense against our capitalist system.
Anti-business liberal politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren seek to wield the heavy hand of the federal government to punish and break up companies that they selectively determine as “too big.”
Senator Warren already has championed the idea of breaking up Big Tech, and she has proposed legislation that would prevent many companies from engaging in any merger-and-acquisition. These are anti-capitalist measures, and pursuing them would constitute a blatant subversion of our historic free market principles.
Unfortunately, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined other state attorneys general and Senator Warren in this misguided fight. As an avowed conservative, he should know better. Overreaching big government interference is not the solution.
Too many politicians have slapped a bull's eye on the back of Big Tech companies, and they have done so at exactly the wrong time – in the middle of the current crisis with COVID-19.
A global pandemic is the worst time to waste taxpayer dollars attacking American tech companies instead of helping our economy and country recover. These companies exemplify some of the best of American innovation and economic power, providing thousands of high-paying jobs and digital products that small businesses rely on such as Zoom, Uber and Google Maps. Many of these companies also are investing in our communities during these tough times.
Thus, American tech companies help to serve and protect American interests, unlike foreign tech conglomerates like Huawei, TikTok and Tencent that pose major national security risks. At a time when dangerous adversaries such as China and Russia continue to use the technological arena to attack the United States, we must stand strong behind successful American companies, not break them up.
The ongoing assault on American Big Tech accomplishes nothing productive, threatens our capitalist system, wastes taxpayer dollars and hurts our efforts to rebuild our economy during a global crisis.
Doug Kagan is president of the Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom.
