Local View: An uneasy educational peace

Jenni Benson, president of Nebraska State Education Association has taken issue with Gov. Pete Ricketts for not cheering for public education ("Public education deserves better," Feb. 2). She seems to think that public education deserves support by the mere fact that it is public.
But public education has always been a kind of uneasy compromise for Americans. Few people know, including teachers themselves, that public education was initiated by Protestants as a means to stem the growth and influence of private Catholic schools. When few students attended these new public schools, mandatory attendance was initiated. When private schools grew and excelled anyway, public regulation of private schools ensued.
It’s not surprising that public educators feel as they do about public education. As students, they went to public elementary schools, public high schools and public colleges. They studied curriculum developed by and taught by public school curriculum specialists and teachers who had the same public-school education track as they did. Educators at all levels and specialties are academically inbred and, for the most part, steeped in “publicanism.”
But in fact “privatism” has been the bedrock of Americanism: private property, private enterprise, individual rights, private accomplishment. It’s entirely appropriately for a politician to venerate private education; surprising in today’s world, but appropriate. It’s not so appropriate to venerate public education, which tends to disparage privatism and contains elements of force: mandatory attendance, mandatory payment through taxes and legal restraints of private competitors.
Public schools are by definition government schools, as the governor alluded. They are “government ownership of the means of production,” and public school teachers are, therefore, government workers. And yes, it is all very Soviet sounding, because it is the form of production that was promulgated by Karl Marx.
We can see why Ms. Benson is so incensed by her inference that public education resembles something “Soviet.” Because that appellation spotlights what public schools really are, not a good thing if you want freedom-loving people to support you.
We Americans have long ago come to grips with our compromise of public education. We have found a place for it amongst the work and play of our lives. We use it not only for education of our children, but also for child care, entertainment and socializing. However, these are needs that would have been filled by the private sector if public education had not come along.
I was a government worker myself for 40-some years as I taught elementary, high school, college, and university classes. When I first started, I was a county government worker, working for a local school district. Then state aid began rolling in, and suddenly I found myself a state government worker. And, of course, when federal money began arriving at local schools, we teachers all became federal government workers.
Today’s teachers may think that I am exaggerating, but they should ask themselves who implements federal education policy like integration, busing, Title IX, mainstreaming, No Child Left Behind and now COVID policy.
I did. Now you do.
Society has given public educators an important assignment: “Educate my children.” But they are seldom left free to complete the assignment in a manner that their training, experience and common sense would engender. Why? Because no government aid arrives without strings.
Even so, few people today, and even fewer teachers, would call for the abolition of public education. It has found its uneasy place in our way of life. But we should keep in mind what it is, and what it is not: It is really the only system we’ve got, given the heavy regulation of private schools. It is not the only system possible, nor is it necessarily the best system possible.
Rodney F. Hiser, a retired teacher, lives in Seward. He has a master's degree in education and a Ph.D. in economics. He taught for 40 years, mostly in Nebraska but also in Kansas and Alaska.