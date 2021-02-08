Local View: An uneasy educational peace

Public schools are by definition government schools, as the governor alluded. They are “government ownership of the means of production,” and public school teachers are, therefore, government workers. And yes, it is all very Soviet sounding, because it is the form of production that was promulgated by Karl Marx.

We can see why Ms. Benson is so incensed by her inference that public education resembles something “Soviet.” Because that appellation spotlights what public schools really are, not a good thing if you want freedom-loving people to support you.

We Americans have long ago come to grips with our compromise of public education. We have found a place for it amongst the work and play of our lives. We use it not only for education of our children, but also for child care, entertainment and socializing. However, these are needs that would have been filled by the private sector if public education had not come along.

I was a government worker myself for 40-some years as I taught elementary, high school, college, and university classes. When I first started, I was a county government worker, working for a local school district. Then state aid began rolling in, and suddenly I found myself a state government worker. And, of course, when federal money began arriving at local schools, we teachers all became federal government workers.