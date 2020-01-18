Local View: An old story requires new healing

I just learned with great sadness that the South Street Temple, the historic synagogue I served years ago, and for which I have great affection, was desecrated with Nazi symbols ("Vandalism at South Street Temple being investigated as hate crime," Jan. 16).
It’s easy to call this sort of thing part of the “new normal” and simply move on. But the “new normal” is not really so new. Something similar happened back in 1990, when two individuals painted swastikas on the front doors of the synagogue.
The young men were apprehended by officers of the Lincoln Police Department. Both of these people were students attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at the time. I remember being approached by the authorities and asked if I could be involved in dealing with these young men.
I agreed to be involved, and diversion was arranged. The “penalty” these young men had to endure was spending, I think it was, 30 hours with me learning something about Judaism, the evils of racism and prejudice and the terrible nature of what they had done — especially in light of the historical record vis a vis the Jews.
Over time, the two young men who were involved in the attack on the synagogue came to realize the error of their ways and, I think, went forward with their lives more aware of the effects of the kind of behavior in which they had involved themselves.
Across America, there are now frequent attacks on Jewish institutions; vandalism is becoming commonplace. Shootings and murders of helpless congregants have occurred, and there is always an element of fear present in the minds of Jewish people simply going about their business.
We have also seen multiple attacks upon African American and Muslim communities. The sense of safety in our religious institutions has been fractured, and, in my view, it is not simply happenstance.
We have endured an endless stream of bigotry and hatred coming from the highest of the high. The office of the presidency, the one place Americans have always turned to for solace in times of trouble, for mitigation of inter-ethnic conflicts, for moderation and calm in the face of outrageous acts, has become — sadly — a motivating source of many of the problems we are experiencing in these times.
I write these words with a very heavy heart because I see the fabric of this magnificent society, which has been built on the sacrifices of every generation from 1776 until the present day, coming apart at the seams.
It is our sacred trust and our sacred duty to this nation of ours to strongly proclaim that prejudice and bigotry have no place in a free society. There is no group of citizens that is better than any other group of citizens. We are all in it together, and, if not, we will fall just as empires of the past have done.
For now, and to make a beginning toward the healing that is so necessary, I think it might be a good idea to take to heart the words on a sign outside the Friends Meeting House here in Lincoln: “Love Thy Neighbor — No Exceptions."
Rabbi Michael Weisser is a retired rabbi who lives in Lincoln. He served in the South Street Temple from 1987 to 2002.