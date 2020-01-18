Local View: An old story requires new healing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Across America, there are now frequent attacks on Jewish institutions; vandalism is becoming commonplace. Shootings and murders of helpless congregants have occurred, and there is always an element of fear present in the minds of Jewish people simply going about their business.

We have also seen multiple attacks upon African American and Muslim communities. The sense of safety in our religious institutions has been fractured, and, in my view, it is not simply happenstance.

We have endured an endless stream of bigotry and hatred coming from the highest of the high. The office of the presidency, the one place Americans have always turned to for solace in times of trouble, for mitigation of inter-ethnic conflicts, for moderation and calm in the face of outrageous acts, has become — sadly — a motivating source of many of the problems we are experiencing in these times.

I write these words with a very heavy heart because I see the fabric of this magnificent society, which has been built on the sacrifices of every generation from 1776 until the present day, coming apart at the seams.