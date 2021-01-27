Local View: An EPIC tax reform idea

The real beauty of the consumption tax, though, is that it prevents over-taxation. It is the one tax that the taxpayer can control. If you don’t want to pay the tax, don’t go shopping. Moreover, the consumption tax ties government taxation to the economy.

The government only gets more money to spend when consumers spend more of their own money first. Alexander Hamilton favored the consumption tax above all other forms of taxation in Federalist No. 21 precisely because it controls this kind of over-taxation. Hamilton said, “It is a signal advantage of taxes on articles of consumption that they contain in their own nature a security against excess.”

Under the consumption tax, those living at or below the federal poverty rate would make no net contributions in taxes to the state. The reason is that the consumption tax comes with a monthly allowance or pre-bate which covers a person’s consumption taxes up to the federal poverty level.

This is money that the state deposits into a person’s bank account or on a smart card each month. Every person living in Nebraska would get the monthly allowance, so the state would only keep consumption taxes on what each person spends above the federal poverty rate. Because everyone would get the monthly allowance, the consumption tax is sometimes referred to as the Fair Tax.